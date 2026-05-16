Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona at end of season

Robert Lewandowski gets on the scoresheet for Barcelona (1:05)

Robert Lewandowski gets on the scoresheet for Barcelona (1:05)

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Robert Lewandowski announced he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires.

ESPN revealed earlier this year that Barcelona were willing to prolong the veteran striker's deal, albeit on reduced terms.

However, Lewandowski, 37, has decided to call time on his four-year spell with the LaLiga champions.

Sources told ESPN he has attracted interest from clubs in Europe, Saudi Arabia and the United States, including the Chicago Fire.

He will have the chance to say farewell to the Barça supporters Sunday when the Blaugrana host Real Betis at Spotify Camp Nou in their final home game of the campaign.

Robert Lewandowski will leave Barcelona after four seasons at the club. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on," Lewandowski said in a post on Instagram.

"I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth.

"Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years.

"A special thank you to president Joan Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career.

"Barça is back where it belongs."

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Lewandowski has been in and out of the team this season, alternating the No. 9 role with Ferran Torres.

Despite that, he has remained typically effective in front of goal, scoring 18 times as Barça won LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa.

Since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022 for €45 million ($53m), the Poland international has netted 119 times in 191 Barça appearances.

He has won LaLiga in three of his four seasons in Spain, in addition to three Supercopa titles and one Copa del Rey.