Meet Scotland's 2026 World Cup squad: All 26 players picked by Steve Clarke and why

Steve Clarke has named his 26-man squad for Scotland's first World Cup since 1998, with Ross Stewart ending his four years in the international wilderness and 19-year-old Finlay Curtis heading to the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

Andy Robertson will captain his nation at the World Cup and is the most experienced member of the squad with 92 caps, closely followed by Aston Villa skipper John McGinn, who has 85.

Scotland face Haiti, Morocco and Brazil this summer, having been drawn in a group that also contained Brazil and Morocco 28 years ago, losing both matches.

- 2026 World Cup: List of squads, players announced so far

GOALKEEPERS

Craig Gordon

CLUB: Hearts

CAPS: 83

BIO: Hearts conceded the fewest goals in the Scottish Premiership this season with 34 -- seven fewer than champions Celtic -- and 43-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon was a major part of that. After proving his fitness after suffering from a shoulder injury, the 43-year-old is set to become the second oldest player to play at a World Cup, behind only Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 45 at the 2018 tournament.

Angus Gunn

CLUB: Nottingham Forest

CAPS: 21

BIO: Gunn made just one appearance in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest this season, replacing Matz Sels at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in February. He is likely to play second fiddle to Gordon in the U.S., Mexico and Canada but with 21 caps, he has the experience to step up if necessary.

Liam Kelly

CLUB: Rangers

CAPS: 2

BIO: One of three Rangers players named in Clarke's squad, Kelly heads to the World Cup as Scotland's third-choice goalkeeper behind Gordon and Gunn.

DEFENDERS

Grant Hanley

CLUB: Hibernian

CAPS: 66

BIO: Hanley has had an up and down season, with the 34-year-old missing six matches through injury in February and further matches through suspension after receiving a straight red card against Aberdeen in April. Hanley appeared to suffer a knee injury in the 1-0 loss to Motherwell on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season but has proved his fitness to Steve Clarke.

Jack Hendry

CLUB: Al Ettifaq

CAPS: 37

BIO: The 31-year-old has been a vitally important player all season for Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, playing in 29 matches. Now his attention turns to adding to his 37 Scotland caps in the summer.

Aaron Hickey

CLUB: Brentford

CAPS: 19

BIO: Hickey has been largely used off the bench for Brentford this season, averaging 32.8 minutes in his 20 Premier League appearances. At just 23, though, he has already got 19 caps to his name and will likely fight it out with Patterson for a place in the starting XI.

Dom Hyam

CLUB: Wrexham

CAPS: 37

BIO: A reliable figure in Wrexham's backline, Hyam is one of several players vying for a place in Scotland's starting XI. He had several loans in the lower leagues of the English football pyramid before establishing himself as a reliable performer for Coventry City between 2017 and 2022. After three years at Blackburn Rovers, he signed for Wrexham last summer.

Scott McKenna

CLUB: Dinamo Zagreb

CAPS: 49

BIO: McKenna has enjoyed an excellent season in the Croatia as Dinamo Zagreb coasted to the title, with a 20-point lead heading into the final weekend of the season. Now the 29-year-old looks to take his experience into the World Cup.

Nathan Patterson

CLUB: Everton

CAPS: 35

BIO: It has been another season of Patterson being largely a bit-part player for Everton, playing in just nine matches for a total of 446 minutes. But for Scotland he is an important player and was involved in both friendlies in March against Japan and Ivory Coast.

Anthony Ralston

CLUB: Celtic

CAPS: 25

BIO: At the age of 27, Ralston secured his eighth Scottish Premiership title after Celtic beat Hearts 3-1 on the final day. The utility defender did not come off the bench in the pivotal match, but played 35 games across the season and is a useful squad player for Clarke.

Andy Robertson

CLUB: Liverpool

CAPS: 92

BIO: Scotland captain since September 2018, Andy Robertson is 10 caps away from all-time record holder Kenny Dalglish. Robertson has won multiple major trophies during his time at Anfield, but his time at the club is set to come to an end at the end of the season after being replaced as first-choice left-back by Milos Kerkez.

John Souttar

CLUB: Rangers

CAPS: 6

BIO: Now at Rangers, Souttar is the youngest player to have appeared for Dundee -- he made his debut at the age of 16 in 2013. He was named in Scotland's provisional squad for Euro 2024, but was omitted from Clarke's final squad for the tournament.

Kieran Tierney

CLUB: Celtic

CAPS: 55

BIO: Once one of the bright young stars of this Scotland team, Kieran Tierney struggled to make his mark at the highest level after joining Arsenal in 2019. He returned to the east end of Glasgow in the summer where he has become a key member of Martin O'Neill's team.

MIDFIELDERS

Ryan Christie

CLUB: AFC Bournemouth

CAPS: 66

BIO: Born in Inverness, Christie has been a regular in the Scotland squad since his debut in 2017. This summer's tournament will be his third with the national team -- he made made one appearance at Euro 2020 and earned his 50th cap during Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign.

Findlay Curtis

CLUB: Rangers

CAPS: 1

BIO: One of the surprise packages in Clarke's 26-man squad, Curtis made his debut against Japan in March. He scored five goals on loan at Kilmarnock this season.

Lewis Ferguson

CLUB: Bologna

CAPS: 23

BIO: The Bologna captain has not been able to guide his side to more glory after their historic Coppa Italia triumph a year ago but he has still played in 44 matches this season, including reaching the quarterfinals of the Europa League, losing only to Aston Villa in 14 matches.

Ben Gannon-Doak

CLUB: AFC Bournemouth

CAPS: 3

BIO: Gannon-Doak became the youngest Scot to have played for Liverpool in the Premier League when making his league debut on Dec. 26, 2022. He struggled to earn regular minutes at Anfield, though, and has also found gametime hard to come by at Bournemouth this season.

Billy Gilmour

CLUB: Napoli

CAPS: 45

BIO: It has been a tough season for Gilmour, who has missed over 20 matches this season with a groin issue which has seen him fail to complete a 90-minute performance since a 2-1 win over Lecce in March. Neverthless, Gilmour is an important player for Clarke and he will be once again this summer.

John McGinn

CLUB: Aston Villa

CAPS: 85

BIO: Another key member of Scotland's midfield, John McGinn has been a reliable performer for club and country for years. He has scored 20 goals in his 85 appearances for the national team.

Kenny McLean

CLUB: Norwich City

CAPS: 56

BIO: Norwich captain McLean could not quite lead his team into the playoff places, but he was still an essential member of the team, playing 45 matches across all competitions and racking up 3,745 minutes of action. It was his goal from the halfway line that sealed the deal for Scotland to reach their first World Cup in 28 years and Clarke will hope for more big moments from the midfielder.

Scott McTominay

CLUB: Napoli

CAPS: 69

BIO: The 2024-25 Serie A player of the year, Scott McTominay has been a man reborn since leaving Manchester United to join Napoli. His bicycle kick goal in the 4-2 win over Denmark helped Clarke's team book their spot in the World Cup finals.

FORWARDS

Che Adams

CLUB: Torino

CAPS: 46

BIO: A fairly modest season for Adams has seen him score five goals and three assists for Torino in Serie A, but he has played a full 90 minutes on just four occasions. For Scotland he has always been reliable, though, with 11 goals in 46 appearances.

Lyndon Dykes

CLUB: Charlton Athletic

CAPS: 50

BIO: After struggling for minutes at Birmingham, Dykes moved to Charlton in January and he has been far more involved since doing so. Three goals and three assists helped keep his new side in the Championship, and he can always be a handful, as shown by his 10 goals in 50 matches for his country.

George Hirst

CLUB: Ipswich Town

CAPS: 8

BIO: A relative newcomer on the international stage, Hirst represented England's youth teams, but switched his allegiance to Scotland in March 2025. He is the son of former Sheffield Wednesday striker David Hirst.

Lawrence Shankland

CLUB: Hearts

CAPS: 18

BIO: The Hearts captain came within a whisker of leading his side to a Scottish Premiership title, only for his side to lose it on the final day. He was once again on the scoresheet though, in a season which saw him bag 20 goals and six assists in all competitions, making him the form striker for Clarke to choose from.

Ross Stewart

CLUB: Southampton

CAPS: 2

BIO: Stewart has not played for Scotland since earning two caps in 2022. He has scored 11 goals for Southampton this season, including one in the Championship playoff semifinal win over Middlesbrough.