Brazil extend coach Carlo Ancelotti through 2030 World Cup

Gab Marcotti gives his thoughts on Carlo Ancelotti adding Neymar to Brazil's provisional 55 player squad for the World Cup. (1:47)

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Carlo Ancelotti has renewed his contract as Brazil coach for another four years through to the 2030 World Cup.

The 66-year-old Italian coach, who took over in May 2025 after leaving Real Madrid, had already hinted the extension was likely and confirmed the deal in a video published by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Thursday.

The announcement comes shortly before Ancelotti reveals his Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup on Monday.

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"I arrived in Brazil a year ago. From the first minute, I understood what football means to this country," Ancelotti said on the CBF website.

"For a year, we have been working to bring the Brazilian national team back to the top of the world, but the CBF and I want more -- more victories, more time, more work.

Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract as Brazil's head coach. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for another four years. We will go together until the 2030 World Cup.

"I want to thank the CBF for their trust. Thank you, Brazil, for the warm welcome and for all the affection."

CBF president Samir Xaud said the decision for Ancelotti to stay on was "a historic day" for Brazilian football.

"The renewal of Carlo Ancelotti's contract represents another firm step in our commitment to offering the five-time world champion national team an increasingly strong, modern and competitive structure," he said.

Former Chelsea, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain has had a troubled spell in Brazil so far, with many injured players and doubts as to whether his team can be a serious contender for the title at the tournament in North America. Under Ancelotti, Brazil has five wins, three losses and two draws in 10 games.

Ancelotti replaced Dorival Júnior last year after some lackluster performances and had to scramble quickly to complete South American qualifying for the World Cup.

Brazil have been drawn into Group C, alongside Scotland, Morocco and Haiti, as Ancelotti looks to guide them to a first World Cup success since 2002.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.