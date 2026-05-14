Katie McCabe to leave Arsenal after successful decade

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Katie McCabe signed for Arsenal in 2015. Getty

Katie McCabe is to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after more than a decade at the club.

The Republic of Ireland international full-back joined the Gunners back in December 2015 and has gone on to make 305 appearances.

A fan favourite, McCabe will depart when her contract expires this summer, joining England midfielder Beth Mead, whose exit was also confirmed this week.

In a letter published on Arsenal's X account, McCabe wrote: "I grew up here. I built something to be proud of here. I've achieved every major trophy here, and it's shaped me as a player and as a person.

"After more than a decade, it's time for a new chapter to begin this summer for me. Thank you for the memories, the belief, the support and the love you've shown me from day one.

"Thank you for allowing me to live out my dream here for so many years. I'll carry these memories with me forever."

After a loan spell at Glasgow City in 2017, McCabe established herself in the Arsenal team, helping the Gunners win the Women's Super League, four domestic cups and, last season, the Women's Champions League.

Director of women's football Clare Wheatley said of the 30-year-old: "Over more than a decade at Arsenal, Katie has made a significant and lasting contribution to the history and success of our football club.

"Katie has led with passion and commitment, giving everything for the badge and forging a special bond with our supporters. She departs as a club legend and we are so proud of our shared journey together."

Arsenal play their final match of the season against Liverpool on Saturday.