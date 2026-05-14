Man City beat United to win FA Youth Cup final with Heskey goal

Julien Laurens says Manchester City are the favourites to win the FA Cup as they face Chelsea in the final on Saturday. (1:00)

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MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City claimed their fifth FA Youth Cup success with a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Thursday.

Reigan Heskey, son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile, scored the winner in the 87th minute at the Joie Stadium in front of the watching Pep Guardiola and his first-team staff.

After United goalkeeper Cameron Byrne-Hughes produced a stunning early save from Teddie Lamb, Floyd Samba gave City the lead in the first half with a brilliantly-executed free kick.

It was cancelled out shortly after when United defender Godwill Kukoni headed in an equaliser.

Reigan Heskey celebrates after scoring Manchester City's winner in the FA Youth Cup final. Alex Livesey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Although Ryan McAidoo's deflected shot hit the crossbar, the game looked to be heading for extra time until 18-year-old Heskey's late intervention.

"I'm very happy and he's proud of me as well," the younger Heskey said, referencing his father. "He was celebrating like mad. I haven't seen him yet.

"Sometimes he shows me videos, he was a nine so just scored lots of goals, so I'm trying to take a leaf out of his book.

"He's my dad and such a well-known player that I'm always going to get questions about it and I'm fine with it."

As well as Guardiola, City first team players Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo and Nathan Aké were also in the crowd to watch the youth team lift the prestigious under-18 trophy for the first time since 2024.

"This is a proof again for the quality of the players we have, of the talents we have and the potential in this team," City under-18 coach Oliver Reiss said.

"This is what you need to be successful to win titles at the end...to win titles you need special moments and for this you need special players."

United brought a first-team delegation of their own to the final including captain Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount.

First-team head coach Michael Carrick, assistants Jonathan Woodgate, Steve Holland, Travis Binnion and Jonny Evans were also in the crowd along with CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

PA contributed to this report.