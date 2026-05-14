James Tavernier 'deeply hurt' after Rangers denied him a farewell start

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James Tavernier signed for Rangers in 2015. Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Rangers captain James Tavernier said he was "deeply hurt and let down" by Danny Rohl's decision to deny him a farewell start and claimed the manager's version of events did not match his experience.

Tavernier refused to sit on the bench after being told he would not start in Wednesday's Premiership game against Hibernian despite bringing forward a planned injection on an ankle knock to Tuesday to allow himself one final game.

Tavernier, who was not offered a new contract, is leaving Rangers after 11 years and appeared before the Ibrox support to receive a commemorative shield from former Gers skipper John Greig.

In a statement posted on his X social media account, he stated that the last 24 hours had been the "most difficult and emotional of my career for both myself and my family."

Tavernier stated he had informed Rohl of his decision to postpone his injection and "explained how important it was to me and my family that I had the opportunity to say goodbye properly to the Ibrox faithful."

He added: "I said I wanted to lead the lads out at Ibrox one last time and have my children walk out with me as mascots.

"The manager agreed and said he wanted me to have a great send off. He knew exactly how important that moment was to me and my family."

The 34-year-old revealed his son had told him "how excited he was to walk out at Ibrox with his dad one last time and be a ball boy for the game."

"What hurts deeply as a father is that my son had also sacrificed going away with the Rangers Academy to his first overseas tournament in Holland because being at Ibrox for my final home game meant that much to him," added the right-back, who scored 144 goals in 565 appearances.

"Even though my wife and I encouraged him to go and enjoy that experience with his teammates, all he wanted was to be beside his dad for one last walk out at Ibrox."

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After learning he would be on the bench, the former Wigan player said: "In that moment, my emotions understandably took over. Many people may feel I could have handled the situation better, and I accept that, but after dedicating over a decade of my life to this club, with my family beside me throughout it all, I felt deeply hurt and let down.

"What disappointed me most was the version of events that was later presented publicly, as it did not reflect the conversations that had taken place privately beforehand.

"I firmly believe the situation could and should have been handled much better from all sides. A lack of communication allowed matters to escalate unnecessarily in the build-up to such an emotional occasion for myself and my family.

"Anyone who saw my reaction on the pitch last night will understand how emotional I was feeling, not only about leaving Rangers, but about everything that had happened in the lead up to the game."

Rohl said after the 2-1 defeat: "My job is to make decisions, who starts. I made my decision, I was very transparent with him."