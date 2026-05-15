Who has won World Cup and Champions League in the same year?

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The UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup are the two biggest competitions in international soccer. The two titles are at the top of every player's wish list.

Several players have won either the Champions League with their club or the World Cup for their country. Many have won both. But only a select few have won both trophies in the same year.

Here is a look at the players who have won both the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup in the same year:

Raphaël Varane, 2018

Varane and Real Madrid won the Champions League following a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the final on May 26, 2018. The defender then anchored France's defense to a 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup title match on July 15 inside Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Sami Khedira, 2014

Khedira joined the exclusive club, first winning the Champions League with Real Madrid on May 24, 2014, and then capturing the World Cup title in Germany's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final on July 13 in Rio de Janeiro.

Roberto Carlos, 2002

Carlos and Real Madrid won the Champions League on May 15, 2002, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the final at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. The left-back then won the World Cup along with his Brazilian teammates. Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the final on June 30, 2002. Also in 2002, Carlos finished runner-up behind fellow Brazilian Ronaldo in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

Christian Karembeu, 1998

Karembeu won the Champions League with Real Madrid, who defeated Juventus in the final on May 20, 1998. The defensive midfielder then won the World Cup with France on home soil on July 12. Karembeu and the host Frenchmen defeated Brazil 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup final for their first World Cup title.

Gerd Müller, 1974

Paul Breitner, 1974

Uli Hoeness, 1974

Franz Beckenbauer, 1974

Sepp Maier, 1974

Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck, 1974

Jupp Kapellmann, 1974

Müller, Breitner, Hoeness, Beckenbauer, Maier, Schwarzenbeck and Kapellmann won the European Cup, now the Champions League, with Bayern Munich on May 15, 1974, and then won the World Cup with West Germany on July 7.

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