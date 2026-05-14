Mbappé benched, booed: Madrid coach called me '4th choice'

Kylian Mbappé speaks about why he didn't start for Real Madrid vs. Real Oviedo in LaLiga. (0:39)

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MADRID -- Kylian Mbappé said on Thursday that Álvaro Arbeloa had told him he was Real Madrid's "fourth-choice forward" -- a claim later denied by the coach -- after being benched, and then whistled by fans, in the team's 2-0 win over Real Oviedo.

Mbappé was introduced as a 69th-minute substitute in the LaLiga game, replacing Gonzalo García, who had earlier put Madrid ahead, and was loudly whistled by the Bernabéu crowd.

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The match was Madrid's first home game since rivals Barcelona were confirmed as champions, and followed a dramatic week which saw president Florentino Pérez announce that he would seek the backing of club members in fresh presidential elections.

"I'm well, I'm 100%," Mbappé told reporters after the game, after missing Sunday's Clásico with Barça through injury, and then starting on the bench against Oviedo.

"I didn't play because the coach [Arbeloa] told me I'm the fourth-choice forward in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinícius [Júnior] and Gonzalo. I accept it and play the time I'm given. I think I played well.

"I was ready to start. I'm not angry with the manager. You always have to respect a coach's decision. I'll work hard to get back into the starting lineup."

Speaking shortly afterward in his postmatch news conference, Arbeloa was asked about Mbappé's comments.

"I wish I had four forwards," Arbeloa said. "I don't have four forwards, and I certainly didn't say anything like that to Mbappé. Perhaps he didn't understand me. I don't know what else to tell you. At no point could I tell him that he's the fourth-choice forward.