Mbappé benched, booed: Madrid coach called me '4th choice'

MADRID -- Kylian Mbappé said on Thursday that Álvaro Arbeloa had told him he was Real Madrid's "fourth-choice forward" -- a claim later denied by the coach -- after being benched, and then whistled by fans, in the team's 2-0 win over Real Oviedo.
Mbappé was introduced as a 69th-minute substitute in the LaLiga game, replacing Gonzalo García, who had earlier put Madrid ahead, and was loudly whistled by the Bernabéu crowd.
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The match was Madrid's first home game since rivals Barcelona were confirmed as champions, and followed a dramatic week which saw president Florentino Pérez announce that he would seek the backing of club members in fresh presidential elections.
"I'm well, I'm 100%," Mbappé told reporters after the game, after missing Sunday's Clásico with Barça through injury, and then starting on the bench against Oviedo.
"I didn't play because the coach [Arbeloa] told me I'm the fourth-choice forward in the squad behind [Franco] Mastantuono, Vinícius [Júnior] and Gonzalo. I accept it and play the time I'm given. I think I played well.
"I was ready to start. I'm not angry with the manager. You always have to respect a coach's decision. I'll work hard to get back into the starting lineup."
Speaking shortly afterward in his postmatch news conference, Arbeloa was asked about Mbappé's comments.
"I wish I had four forwards," Arbeloa said. "I don't have four forwards, and I certainly didn't say anything like that to Mbappé. Perhaps he didn't understand me. I don't know what else to tell you. At no point could I tell him that he's the fourth-choice forward.
"I'm the coach, and I'm the one who decides who plays and who doesn't. I had a conversation with him before the match. I don't know how he might have interpreted it. A player who wasn't on the bench four days ago shouldn't start today. It's not a final, it's not a do-or-die situation. ... That's all. I don't have any problem with anyone."
Mbappé has faced criticism from fans and in the Madrid media after being pictured on a brief holiday while recovering from a hamstring injury and then failing to reach fitness in time for Sunday's Clásico.
"I can understand that Mbappé isn't happy about not playing, but it's a decision based on the circumstances," Arbeloa said. "It was the most logical and natural thing to do, the most common-sense thing.
"If you want, you can show me Kylian's mixed zone [comments] and we can discuss it. Until I hear what he said, I'm not going to comment on every single sentence. ... As long as I'm in this position, I decide who plays and who doesn't. I don't care what their names are."
Mbappé insisted his holiday had been "authorized by the club" and said he "had to accept" the whistles.
"It's life," Mbappé said. "You can't change people's minds when they're angry. I shouldn't take it personally. It's the life of a Real Madrid player, and a famous player like me. ... They're not happy. That's the only way to understand the whistles."
Mbappé was asked about Madrid's disappointing season, which saw the team finish without a major trophy for the second year in a row, with coach Xabi Alonso replaced midseason by Arbeloa.
"We started the season well. Then we lost everything in the second half of the season," Mbappé said. "It hurts a lot. I feel like we had a playing style, a structure, and we lost it.
"I have a great relationship with Xabi. Everyone knows what I think of him. But we have to look ahead at what we can improve and do better.
"There's no problem with Arbeloa. Everyone has their own ideas and philosophy. I have to work to be better than Gonzalo, Mastantuono and Vini to get playing time."
Madrid have two league games left this season, away at Sevilla and then at home against Athletic Club.