Who has won the Golden Glove at the World Cup?

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It's not always the goal scorers who get all the attention. Sometimes, it's the goalkeepers.

At the FIFA World Cup, the Golden Glove, which was previously known as the Yashin Award in honor of renowned Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin, is presented to the tournament's best goalie. Michel Preud'homme won the World Cup's first Golden Glove in 1994.

The Belgian stopper recorded two clean sheets in four appearances and allowed only one goal every 90 minutes (four goals in 360 minutes played) en route to leading Belgium to the last 16 that summer in the United States.

Thibaut Courtois became the second Belgian goalkeeper to win the award after tallying three clean sheets and surrendering six goals in seven appearances at the 2018 World Cup. Belgium finished third that year behind champion France and runner-up Croatia.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This year's tournament will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

Here is a list of the goalkeepers who have won the Golden Glove at the FIFA World Cup.

2022: Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

2018: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

2014: Manuel Neuer (Germany)

2010: Iker Casillas (Spain)

2006: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

2002: Oliver Kahn (Germany)

1998: Fabien Barthez (France)

1994: Michel Preud'homme (Belgium)

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.