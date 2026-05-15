Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest in Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Both Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have achieved their objective for this season and will look to end it on a positive note as they face each other in their Premier League game on Saturday.

Manchester United confirmed their Champions League qualification and will look to end their campaign in the third spot while Nottingham Forest avoided relegation thanks to their good form over the last eight games.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage here.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET; 5 p.m. IST; and 9:30 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Stretford.

Referee: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Matthew Donohue

Injury News

Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt - back injury, DOUBT

Benjamin Sesko - knock, DOUBT

Nottingham Forest

John Victor - knee injury, OUT

Murillo - hamstring injury, DOUBT

Nicolò Savona - knee injury, OUT

Ola Aina - knock, DOUBT

Willy Boly - knee, OUT

Zach Abbott - concussion, DOUBT

Ibrahim Sangaré - fitness, DOUBT

Morgan Gibbs-White - head injury, DOUBT

Callum Hudson-Odoi - muscle injury, OUT

Talking Points

Carrick set to stay

As the season winds down, there's an overall good feeling around Manchester United, which is a welcome change compared to last season. After the departure of Ruben Amorim, the team regrouped under Michael Carrick and vastly improved their performances to clinch Champions League qualification and are a point away from securing third place in the standings.

Michael Carrick. (Photo by Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The head coach is now getting rewarded for his excellent work -- 10 wins in 15 games -- as the club is keen to make his job permanent for next season. According to reports, final talks will take place in a few days but Carrick is now the top contender for the job. He deserved it for taking the team out of the mess it was, and the squad seems to be enjoying playing under him.

Will Morgan Gibbs-White play?

Morgan Gibbs-White has been a standout player for Nottingham Forest. His performances were instrumental in ensuring Nottingham's survival from relegation and also making it to the Europa League semifinal. He scored 13 goals in 35 Premier League games this season, with seven of those coming since the start of March.

Gibbs-White missed the last two games for his team after sustaining a bad face injury against Chelsea. Head coach Vitor Pereira said Gibbs-White has trained with a mask and he will take a late call on his availability for Sunday's game. Although they are not in the relegation battle, Pereira would want his best player to be available as they look to end the season on a positive note. They missed him in the previous two games, which included a second leg Europa League semifinal loss against Aston Villa.

Elliot Anderson's future in spotlight

As both teams face each other on Sunday, there will be a particular interest in Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson. The midfielder has been a strong performer for his team and is attracting interest in the transfer market, including from Manchester United. The team needs a midfield rebuild, especially a replacement for Casemiro who is leaving the club after four years. Man United have been following Anderson for a while and made the 23-year-old one of their top targets ahead of the midfield rebuild in the next transfer window. Anderson has got plenty of experience at the top level and he's likely to start for England at the World Cup in the middle of the pitch along with Declan Rice.

Elliot Anderson. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Anderson is under contract with Forest until 2029.

World Cup hopefuls keen to impress

Both Forest and United have players who want to impress their national team managers and get the call for the World Cup. There's of course Gibbs-White who will want to be part of England's World Cup squad. He missed out on Thomas Tuchel's 35-man recent England squad for friendlies, but he has been in superb form and could be an option as a no.10 on the field.

Kobbie Mainoo will also look to continue his good form and be in the reckoning along with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw. From Forest, apart from Gibbs-White, the likes of Igor Jesus and Murillo will hope to get a call up for Brazil while others like Anderson, Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes hope to maintain their form and avoid serious injuries.

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