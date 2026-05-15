Transfer rumors, news: Man United could make move for Forest's Williams

As VAR Audio of the disallowed West Ham goal vs. Arsenal is released, Alejandro Moreno says the VAR official was "leading the witness" in the way they spoke to the referee. (1:05)

Moreno: VAR's tone was too dismissive of other fouls in Arsenal game (1:05)

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Manchester United are one of several teams monitoring Neco Williams' situation at Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal are set to join Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Manchester United in the race for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Could Neco Williams make a move to Manchester United? (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

- Manchester United are one of several teams monitoring Neco Williams' situation at Nottingham Forest, according to BBC Sport. The Wales international still has three years remaining on his contract at the City Ground, but his displays at both left back and right back have caught the eye. United are joined by Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton in making enquiries, while Forest are looking to make a new contract offer to the 25-year-old to ward off interest.

- Arsenal are the latest team to show interest in West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes. The Times reports the Gunners would be keen to sign the 21-year-old if Christian Nørgaard leaves, while they are open to offers for the former Brentford man. Fernandes has impressed in his 40 appearances for West Ham this season, with Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Manchester United also linked with him despite West Ham wanting a fee of around £84 million.

- Arsenal face a battle with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United to sign FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt, says The Sun. Froholdt, 20, has a reported release clause worth €85 million and impressed hugely in helping Porto to the Portuguese title with six goals and five assists in 33 league games. The Denmark international is considered one of the top young players in Europe but has a contract until 2030.

- AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea again, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Blues are gathering information for a possible offer, having almost signed him last summer before Milan opted against letting him go. If Milan miss out on Champions League football then the France international may push to leave, though Chelsea's own hopes of qualifying for Europe are also at risk.

- PSG are preparing an offer worth over €100 million to land Julián Álvarez this summer, claims Mundo Deportivo. The Atlético Madrid striker has been heavily linked with a transfer, having bagged 20 goals and nine assists this campaign. Barcelona and Arsenal have emerged as the main candidates for the 26-year-old's signature, but there have been concerns over the finances involved. PSG's financial might could give them the upper hand, as they are willing to push their offer above that of their rivals.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:40 Nicol: The final day of the Premier League will be ruined by reserve lineups Steve Nicol says that it is "sad" that Arsenal's last game of the season will be "ruined" by a reserve Crystal Palace lineup.

- Ronald Araujo's future at Barcelona has been described as "up in the air," amid concerns over playing time. The 27-year-old center back has been a squad player for much of the season, which included a break to focus on his mental health. (AS)

- Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, 22, who has also been on the radar of Manchester United. (TEAMtalk)

- Chelsea striker Marc Guiu could leave the club this summer, as newly promoted Premier League side Coventry City eye the 20-year-old. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bayern Munich are pushing to sign Hertha Berlin youngster Kennet Eichhorn,16, while Manchester City continue to be linked with the defensive midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg)

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- Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt is an option for Atletico Madrid to replace Antoine Griezmann this summer. Brandt, 30, will be a free agent when his contract expires next month. (Ekrem Konur)

- Everton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are tracking Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio, with the 22-year-old's transfer valued at €20 million. (Ben Jacobs)

- Promotion-chasing Southampton have an €8 million permanent option in their loan agreement with Bayern Munich for goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, 24, is being monitored by his former club Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Donyell Malen is officially a Roma player after his loan move from Aston Villa was made permanent for €25 million after qualification for the Europa League was sealed. (Gazzetta dello Sport)