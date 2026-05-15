Shakira and Burna Boy combine for official World Cup song

Open Extended Reactions

Shakira (left) and Burna Boy (right) have combined for the official World Cup song. Getty

ZURICH, Switzerland -- The World Cup -- officially -- has an official song. Shakira and Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy have combined to release "Dai Dai," FIFA said in a statement Friday.

"Dai Dai brings together the global sounds and energy of Shakira and Burna Boy in a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity," FIFA said.

In early May, Colombian singer Shakira foreshadowed Friday's news by sharing a minute-long teaser clip of a new song, writing on social media: "From Maracaná Stadium, here is "Dai Dai," the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026."

- 2026 World Cup injuries tracker: Which players are out?

- 2026 World Cup: List of squads, players announced so far

- Messi tracker: Goals, assists, key moments in 2026

FIFA said royalties from the song, which is available on major streaming platforms, will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

On Thursday, FIFA announced that the final on July 19 in New Jersey will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and boy band BTS.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and begins in June.