Darren Fletcher 'disappointed' at Man City 'parade' after FA Youth Cup final

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Manchester United Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher has said he's "disappointed" after accusing Manchester City of holding a "parade" on the pitch following their victory in the FA Youth Cup final on Thursday.

City won the game thanks to a late goal from Reigan Heskey, son of former England and Liverpool striker Emile.

During the trophy lift, each member of City's squad -- including backroom staff -- were announced individually as they walked up to collect their medals.

Sources have told ESPN that Fletcher aired his disappointment at the post-match celebrations to FA officials at the time.

Darren Fletcher was riled by Manchester City's celebrations. Getty

The row follows City's controversial decision to host the final at the 6,000-capacity Joie Stadium rather than the Etihad Stadium.

"Not only to watch a team lift a trophy, but to be a Man City parade when it's an FA Youth Cup final, I've never heard individual coaches be shouted out, every individual player be shouted out, that doesn't happen in cup finals," Fletcher said.

"So I'm disappointed in the FA for everything that's gone around this game, for the location, for everything. And then our players having to deal with that.

"You have to respect the opposition. But not when Man City take over an FA Youth Cup. It's an FA competition. It should never have been like that."

Reigan Heskey celebrates after scoring Manchester City's winner in the FA Youth Cup final. Alex Livesey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Fletcher accepted "the best team won" but the former United midfielder was visibly angry during City's post-match celebrations, which took place while his own players watched.

The build-up to the game was dominated by the choice of venue.

City insisted building work on the north stand meant the game could not be held at the Etihad, despite convention being that the Youth Cup final is held at a club's senior stadium.

United offered to host the final at Old Trafford, but the request was turned down.

City declined to respond on Fletcher's post-match comments. Fletcher's sons were part of City's academy before joining United in 2023.

"If you see the things that have gone on throughout this game, it's a historic competition, so there's been a lot of disappointments in the build up," Fletcher said.

"But what I will say is Man City have got a fantastic manager. He's a great, really nice guy. Dead respectful. Coaches his team the right way.

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"You know, no antics on the sidelines between both of us. So I've got a massive respect for them. And their players have got a lot of good players.

"But, you know, it's an FA competition and it felt like it was a Man City competition for this whole build up to the game in terms of how we had to deal with that at the end there.

"So that was my one little bit of disappointment from that is that these things are looked at."