Arsenal unveil new 2026-27 home kit ahead of Champions League final

Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal side are enjoying every moment in the Premier League title race and in their preparations for the Champions League final. (2:59)

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With three absolutely huge games left to play this season, Arsenal may well end up clinching their first Premier League title in over two decades and their first UEFA Champions League ever come the end of the month.

Mikel Arteta's side have spent almost the whole season at the top of the table in England and with just two crunch league fixtures left to play, coupled with a winner-takes-all season-closing bout against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30, they now stand on the precipice of an impressive European double.

In what feels like something of a dress rehearsal, the Gunners could end up doing so while wearing their kit for next season.

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While Arsenal's rigid template of a red base with white sleeves has been firmly adhered to once again, the finer points of the design are inspired by the Emirates Stadium on what will be the 20th anniversary of the club's emotional move from Highbury to their new ground in the summer of 2006.

With three absolutely huge games left to play this season, Arsenal are already looking ahead to next term with the release of their 2026-27 home kit. Adidas

The references are subtle -- some might say tenuous -- with the crew neck collar apparently inspired by the architecture of the roofline at the Emirates. The collar and cuffs are also furnished with a stylised take on the now-familiar lightning motif that Arsenal regularly apply to their kits -- a throwback to their cult classic away kits of the early to mid-1990s. Elsewhere, we have thick two-tone Adidas stripes on the sleeves and a very faint checkered texture in the fabric.

Adidas kit designers may well have been following Arteta's "trust the process" credo when it comes to Arsenal's home kits, which haven't really altered much in the past five or so years. That said, should Arteta and his squad hold fast in their final few outings of 2025-26, their new 2026-27 home kit might just come adorned with a new set of swanky golden sleeve patches come August.

Neither Arsenal nor PSG -- who released their 2026-27 home kit at the weekend -- have confirmed they will be playing in their new jerseys in the final in Budapest, but don't be surprised if both teams line up in them when they kick off at the Puskás Aréna in a fortnight's time.