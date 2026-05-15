Seamus Coleman to leave Everton, Marcos Senesi to exit Bournemouth, as free agents

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Seamus Coleman is leaving Everton, Marcos Senesi exiting Bournemouth. Getty

Seamus Coleman and Marcos Senesi will become free agents when they leave Everton and Bournemouth respectively at the end of the season.

Coleman, who signed for Everton in 2009 from Sligo Rovers for £60,000, will decide whether to play on at a new club or become a coach at Everton.

"After more than 17 years at this great football club, I've decided this season will be my last as a player here," he said.

"I want to thank the fans for their unbelievable support. You've helped me in more ways than you could imagine. I've always tried my best to put Everton Football Club first and you all mean the world to me. I live in the city -- I see you all daily -- and I've taken your love of the Football Club back into the dressing room to explain to the lads how much Everton means to the people.

"I also thank my managers, teammates and all the staff at Everton. They've seen me happy, sad, angry, emotional, but the greater cause has always been Everton Football Club. Thank you for making me a better captain and teammate. It's an incredible football club with incredible people.

"Obviously, after such a big decision, I want to have some time over the summer to focus on what's next for me and my family. My love for Everton is something you all know about -- and I've got a huge love for Ireland as well.

"The Club have been unbelievable with me. They've offered me an opportunity to stay on at the Football Club. The manager and staff have been great, and I think with it being such an important decision over my future, I'm going to take a nice, long holiday and look back on what has been an amazing time as an Everton footballer."

The 37-year-old's 372 Premier League appearances are a Toffees record.

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Marcos Senesi leaving Bournemouth

Senesi, who has played for Bournemouth for four years, said: "From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this club. I'm proud of everything we achieved over the last four years and I'm grateful for the support the fans have always given me.

"AFC Bournemouth will always hold a special place for me and I will look back at my time here with fond memories. For now, there are still two big games left of the season and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together."