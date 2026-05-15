Eddie Howe hints Anthony Gordon might not play for Newcastle again

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Anthony Gordon might not play for Newcastle again. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted Anthony Gordon could have played his final match for the club amid speculation he will join Bayern Munich this summer.

The 25-year-old England international has sat out the Magpies' last four games, the first two because of a hip flexor injury, as reports suggest the Bundesliga champions are in advanced negotiations over his future.

Asked if he was not using Gordon because he had one eye on the future, head coach Howe replied: "When you get to this stage of the season, part of what we will be doing we'll be looking to next year, naturally, so yes.

"Anthony's just come back from injury. I think the team has played well in his absence and with a partial view to the future, yes."

Asked if there was any update on the speculation over a potential switch to the Allianz Arena, Howe added: "No, nothing, no updates from me. These are discussions that potentially might be happening, but not with me."

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However, Howe has a big decision to make for Sunday's penultimate Premier League game of a disappointing campaign when relegation-threatened West Ham head for St James' Park on Sunday.

Brazil international Joelinton, who lined up in Gordon's left-sided attacking berth at Nottingham Forest last weekend, is nursing a thigh problem.

Asked if he would select Gordon if he felt the need to, Howe replied: "If it's the right thing for the team - and I put the team and the club above any individual - then I would play him, of course."

The game will be the last at St James' of Kieran Trippier's stay on Tyneside with the England full-back due to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.