Declan Rice: 'Real connection' in England team even if 'older generation didn't get on'

England head coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite recent poor results and injuries. (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Declan Rice has spoken of the genuine friendships within the current England team although previous generations infamously didn't connect.

Rice will be an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup this summer in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

England will play Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stages.

"Whether it's through social media or in real life, you can see that there's a real connection between us," Rice told British Vogue about his England teammates.

"You obviously hear about the older generation talking about how they didn't get on and how they couldn't connect and play together. But I think with us, that's why, over the last few years with England, we've done so well, because we're close on and off the pitch."

Declan Rice insists the England players have a 'real connection'. Michael Regan/The FA via Getty Images

Rice named Jack Grealish, who will miss the World Cup due to a foot injury sustained while on loan at Everton from Manchester City, among his closest confidantes.

"Grealo's one of my best mates in football," Rice said. "We obviously all play against each other, but football's not like that any more. A lot of people have best friends from opposite teams, spend a lot of time with players from opposite teams. With England, we all get on. We always look forward to seeing each other. It's a nice getaway."

However, the pressure felt by England players this summer will be intense, Rice believes.

"It's going to be the most-watched football event of the last four years," he said. "One minute you're going to be hated, one minute you're going to be loved. It always changes in football. You've just got to take it with a pinch of salt."

Rio Ferdinand, who went to four World Cups with England, was a part of their so-called Golden Generation in 2002, when they lost to Brazil, has spoken honestly about the lack of chemistry with his international teammates.

"Steven Gerrard didn't like me and I didn't really like him," Ferdinand told The Times.

"There was hate between us and our teams [Manchester United and Liverpool]. But we've put that all to one side now."

Gerrard had previously said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast: "We were all egotistical losers.

"I watch the telly now and I see Jamie Carragher sitting next to Paul Scholes, and they look like they've been best mates for 20 years.

"And I see Carragher's relationship with Gary Neville, and they look like they've been mates for 20 years.

- 2026 World Cup injuries tracker: Which players are out?

- 2026 World Cup: List of squads, players announced so far

- England fans at World Cup opener at risk of health complications due to extreme heat - academics

"I'm probably more close and friendly with [Ferdinand] now than I ever was when I played with you for 15 years.

"So why didn't we connect when we were 20, 21, 22, 23? Was it ego? Was it rivalry?

"It was down to the culture within England. We weren't friendly or connected. We weren't a team. We never at any stage became a real good, strong team."