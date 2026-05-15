Hearts boss McInnes urges players to 'rip up script' one last time in 'pure box office' finale

Steve Nicol backs Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership decider over Hearts, because their "experience is going to be too much." (1:18)

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Derek McInnes is intent on parking the controversy around refereeing decisions for another day as he challenged his "special" Hearts team to "rip up the script" by becoming champions of Scotland for the first time since 1960.

The Jambos will win the William Hill Premiership title if they avoid defeat at second-placed Celtic, who were handed a lifeline on Wednesday when they defeated Motherwell with a contentiously awarded stoppage-time spot-kick.

McInnes branded the decision "disgusting" after his side's victory over Falkirk on the same night, but said on Friday, on the eve of his club's biggest ever match, that he did not want to get bogged down in talk about referees.

"It's a perfect ending to a season for the league, for Scottish football, for drama and excitement," said McInnes ahead of Scotland's first final-day title shootout since 1991. "It's pure box office.

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"I felt for a while it would go the full way, and we've been preparing for that.

"We knew we'd have to get good wins, and obviously Celtic in the last wee while have shown improvements. Fair play to them and to our boys for making this the situation.

"It's important now that we have that one big performance in us to try and get over the line and get the title won. The confidence I feel in the players is so strong. We have to go there with courage, with belief and be bullish.

"It'll be bedlam, it'll be an unbelievable atmosphere. There might be people out there who think everything's back on script, 'Celtic win their home game, they win the league'.

"But we've ripped the script up so often this season, and we've got one more in us I think, and it's up to us to try and make that happen."

Hearts will have fewer than 1,000 supporters at the 60,000-capacity Celtic Park but McInnes, whose side have been top since September, has no worries about his players' readiness for the occasion.

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"I'm not nervous about it, but dealing with nerves is part of professional sport, particularly when it gets to this stage," he said. "There's been a lot of pressure on our lads for a long time now, but the players have dealt with it brilliantly. I'm actually not concerned with that side of it.

"Of course the game's huge, and it'll be different in so many aspects, but it's also exciting. As managers and players, we play in some tough venues, no-mark stadiums and rotten conditions, so you have to enjoy playing in what it is tomorrow, 60,000, live on TV, a brilliant atmosphere, with it all at stake.

"I'd rather be playing in it than watching it. Regardless of what happens tomorrow, it has been a brilliant campaign, but it could be the most special campaign.

"With the records broken internally as a club, and what we've done this season, I think they'll always be regarded as a special team. But obviously if we want to elevate that, we have to go and win it.

"It's up to us to try and create our own history and our own legacy with a big performance."