Michael Carrick expects clarity over Man United future 'pretty soon'

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Michael Carrick has said clarity over his future will come "pretty soon" as talks ramp up over a contract to keep him as Manchester United head coach beyond this season.

The 44-year-old has surpassed expectations since replacing Ruben Amorim for the remainder of the campaign, leading the side up to third in the Premier League and securing Champions League qualification with three games to spare.

Such success has seen Carrick go from stopgap to the man the club have decided to lead them into next season, with contract talks under way with the head coach over an extended stay.

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A two-year deal with the option of a further season is reportedly on the table and the Press Association understands an agreement is being worked on, with it potentially wrapped up before Sunday's Old Trafford encounter against Nottingham Forest.

"Listen, the future for me is going to be decided pretty soon," Carrick said. "We knew that was going to be towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing's changed.

"There's no big swing on that, that is what it is, and obviously whatever's beyond that is pretty close round the corner anyway."