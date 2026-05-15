Sources: Man United in talks over 2-year Carrick coaching deal

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick declined to give any information over rumours he is in talks for taking on the role permanently. (0:59)

Carrick has 'not much to say' on permanent job talks (0:59)

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Manchester United are progressing with talks with Michael Carrick about taking the head coaching job permanently, sources told ESPN.

Carrick's representatives have been in Manchester this week for discussions about what is expected to be a two-year contract with the option of another year.

The former United and England midfielder has become the club's top choice to succeed Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January.

Carrick has won 10 of his 15 games in charge since taking the reins temporarily to get United back into the Champions League.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Carrick was tight-lipped about his future, but he said a decision was coming soon.

Michael Carrick is set to stay at Manchester United. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"Listen, the future for me is going to be decided pretty soon," he said.

"We knew that was going to be towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing's changed.

"There's no big swing on that, that is what it is, and obviously whatever's beyond that is pretty close round the corner anyway."

Sources have told ESPN that United have not ruled out the possibility that Carrick's permanent appointment could be announced before Sunday's game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

The fixture is United's last home game of the season, and Carrick is set to address supporters after the final whistle.

Whether or not there is an announcement before Forest's trip to Old Trafford will depend on how quickly negotiations develop over the next 24 hours.

United will end their season against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on May 24.