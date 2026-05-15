Romelu Lukaku in Belgium World Cup squad despite injury woes

Jurgen Klinsmann reacts to the USMNT's back-to-back defeats at the hands of Belgium and Portugal. (1:57)

Klinsmann hopes the USMNT learn from Belgium and Portugal defeats (1:57)

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Romelu Lukaku's efforts to recover from injuries seem to have paid off after the Napoli striker was included in Belgium's World Cup squad Friday.

Lukaku, midfield great Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois are set to play their fourth World Cup campaigns.

Lukaku has 124 games for Belgium, de Bruyne 117 and Courtois 107, making them some of the most experienced players on any team at the World Cup.

They all trail 37-year-old defensive midfielder Axel Witsel, also heading into a fourth tournament. He has played for Belgium 136 times.

Romelu Lukaku has been selected for the Belgium squad despite playing in just five Serie A matches this season. Antonio Balasco/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lukaku hasn't played for Belgium in almost a year since scoring against Wales in World Cup qualifying in June.

Injuries have limited the 33-year-old striker to just five Serie A games, all as a substitute, for Napoli this season. Across all competitions, he has been on the field for just 64 minutes for his club this campaign.

He was selected for Belgium's most recent friendlies in March and April but withdrew from the squad over more fitness concerns.

Courtois' last game for the national team was in October and he was left out of Belgium's most recent squad over injury issues, but he's been a key player for Real Madrid this season.

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Coach Rudi Garcia hasn't selected 17-year-old midfielder Nathan de Cat, who would have been one of the youngest players at the World Cup.

De Cat made his Belgium debut in a 5-2 win over the United States in March.

Forward Loïs Openda also misses out after spending much of the last few months on the Juventus bench.

Belgium start their World Cup campaign in Group G against Egypt on June 15 before facing Iran six days later and New Zealand on June 27.

Thibaut Courtois has not played for Belgium since October. Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup but is looking to improve on a group-stage exit in 2022.

Belgium squad for 2026 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (Strasbourg)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham) Zeno Debast (Sporting CP), Maxim de Cupyer (Brighton), Koni de Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Lille), Nathan Ngoy (Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Frankfurt)

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona)

Forwards: Charles de Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), Diego Moreira (Strasbourg), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.