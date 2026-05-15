Middlesbrough call for Southampton to be ousted from playoffs as spying saga continues

Marcotti: Southampton should be thrown out of playoff final for spying (2:09)

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Middlesbrough have called for Southampton to be kicked out of the Championship playoff final following the "spygate" saga.

Southampton secured their spot in the playoff final against Hull City on May 23 after overcoming Middlesbrough across two legs in their semifinal.

But, following the EFL charge against Southampton for allegedly spying on Middlesbrough in the build-up to their first leg on May 9, the EFL has since said the playoff final may have to be moved with the independent panel's hearing planned for on or before May 19.

The saga has dominated the end of season playoffs, and Middlesbrough have called for their rivals to be ousted from the final if they are found guilty

"The only appropriate response is a sporting sanction which would prevent Southampton FC from participating in the EFL Championship play-off final," the club said.

Middlesbrough have been prohibited from taking part in the hearing brought by the EFL, which the club said is regrettable "given we are directly affected by the matters under consideration and hold relevant factual evidence as to the events in question and their competitive impact.

"The conduct at issue, namely the observation and recording of our training session ahead of a fixture of such significance, goes to the heart of sporting integrity and fair competition.

The statement adds: "We remain hopeful that the EFL, as regulator, will pursue such a sanction before the Disciplinary Commission in order to protect the integrity of the game, safeguard all member clubs, and deter any attempt in the future to obtain an unfair and unlawful advantage in pursuit of promotion to the Premier League."

Middlesbrough have called for Southampton to be kicked out of the playoffs. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Middlesbrough players were back at their training ground for a team meeting on Thursday, unsure if their season is finished.

Southampton were charged with breaching EFL regulations, including one which prohibits any club from observing, or attempting to observe, another's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two sides, after Middlesbrough filed a complaint alleging unauthorised filming by someone connected to Southampton ahead of the first leg of their playoff semifinal.

A photograph has since emerged, first published by the Daily Mail, showing Southampton first-team performance-analyst intern William Salt allegedly filming a training session ahead of the first leg.

ESPN has seen the image and verified its authenticity.

Sources have told ESPN that at least two other teams in the Championship hold suspicions of having had their training sessions spied on.

Southampton issued a statement on Tuesday saying they had requested more time to conduct an internal investigation. Their manager Tonda Eckert walked out of their post-match press conference after being asked if he was a cheat by a journalist.

The EFL issued a statement on Thursday which said it was confident the playoff final would take place on May 23 as planned, but clarified: "Supporters should, however, be aware that the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings may yet result in changes to the fixture. The EFL has a number of contingency plans should they be required, which also includes consideration of any appeal process, if required."

The statement said the independent disciplinary commission will issue its decision as soon as possible.

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