Man arrested after Celtic-Motherwell referee's personal info leaked

Julien Laurens reacts to Celtic's late penalty against Motherwell which kept their title hopes alive. (1:42)

A 19-year-old man has been charged after referee John Beaton had his personal details leaked in the wake of the penalty controversy at Wednesday's Celtic versus Motherwell match, Police Scotland have said.

The teenager's arrest and charge comes after the official and his family were placed under "police surveillance", according to the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

On Friday night, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 19-year-old man, who was earlier arrested, has now been charged in connection with a data protection offence, following a complaint of personal information being shared online relating to a Scottish football official.

"He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court at a later date."

Beaton and his family have been placed under "police surveillance" after his personal details were leaked in the wake of the penalty controversy that followed Celtic's win, the Scottish Football Association said earlier on Friday.

His decision to penalise Motherwell midfielder Sam Nicholson for handball in a stoppage-time VAR review allowed Celtic to cut the gap on Premiership leaders Hearts to one point ahead of Saturday's title decider.

The decision was widely criticised in Scotland and beyond and the Foundation of Hearts, the league leaders' majority shareholder, expressed extreme concerns over refereeing decisions during the title run-in.

The SFA said Beaton and his family had spent Thursday night at home under police surveillance "following a leak of personal details online" and condemned attempts to compromise the safety of match officials.

A statement added: "Such vigilantism, motivated by decisions perceived to be right or wrong on a field of play, is a scourge on our national game and we are grateful to Police Scotland for their swift intervention.

John Beaton awarded the penalty after being advised by VAR. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images)

"We are also clear, sadly, that this is the inevitable consequence of the heightening criticism, intolerance and scapegoating demonstrated this season by media pundits, supporters, official supporters' groups, clubs, players, managers and former match officials."

The SFA stated it would seek to strengthen its rules to protect match officials.

The governing body added: "Those who have sought to apportion blame and conspiracy towards match officials to deflect from defeats or perceived injustices throughout the season have contributed to an environment that puts the safety of our staff and match officials in jeopardy.

"This is the consequence of a hysterical media narrative, fuelled by irresponsible knee-jerk post-match media interviews, commentary and official social media posts.

"The cumulative effect impacts on our ability to provide enough referees to service our game at all levels. When it compromises the safety and wellbeing of our most senior match officials, enough is enough."

The SFA say the latest issue affecting Beaton is not an "isolated incident".

"There are many examples of match officials being placed in harmful situations but with individuals fearful of speaking out lest it exacerbates the situation or causes further alarm to friends, family and colleagues," the statement added.

"We will not allow this to become the norm. We will not allow a situation where match officials require special provision to protect their children at school to be considered an occupational hazard. We will not allow a situation where staying at home with the front door locked and avoiding the hazards of public interaction becomes a coping strategy."

The statement finished: "We urge tolerance and perspective to prevent any further, unthinkable escalation."

It is not the first time football has impinged on Beaton's family life.

Three men were sentenced over offences relating to abusive phone messages Beaton received in the aftermath of refereeing a Rangers win over Celtic in December 2018.

The Lanarkshire-based referee's performance came under scrutiny after television footage highlighted a series of incidents involving Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, which went unpunished.