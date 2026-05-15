Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer signs new 1-year contract

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Captain Manuel Neuer has put pen to paper on a new 12-month contract with Bayern Munich.

The 40-year-old's previous deal was set to expire in the summer but he signed fresh terms on Friday, alongside fellow goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, extending their stays until June 30, 2027.

Neuer is set to lift the Bundesliga trophy for the 13th time in 15 seasons following Saturday's clash with Cologne at the Allianz Arena but will start the team's final league fixture from the bench.

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Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has turned to Jonas Urbig for the past four Bundesliga matches, with the 22-year-old considered the long-term successor. Neuer's role includes mentoring Urbig.

"Manuel and Sven will continue to support Jonas on his path to becoming the future of FC Bayern," Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said in a statement.

Neuer, who joined the club from Schalke in 2011, said he is overjoyed to resolve his future.

"I'm absolutely delighted," he told the club's official website.

"It took me a while to make up my mind -- I just wanted to take my time with this because it's a very important decision, first and foremost for me, but of course also for the club and for our team. Now I'm convinced it's the right decision."

Manuel Neuer will extend his stay with Bayern Munich into a 16th season. Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Neuer, capped 124 times by Germany between 2009 and 2024, has started 21 Bundesliga matches this term and 11 in the Champions League, including both legs of Bayern's semifinal defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

He added: "It always comes down to whether I'm living up to my own standards and can demonstrate that in training every day. For me, the key thing is that I can perform in daily training exactly the way I expect to.

"I feel really good. The big games, like the away match in Madrid, certain moments in Leverkusen, or even against PSG in the second leg, have given me further confidence. That's why I've decided I want to carry on for another year. I'm convinced I can keep performing at this level."

Neuer has made 597 appearances for Bayern and twice won the Champions League in his 15-year stay.

He retired from international duty following Euro 2024 but is reportedly in talks with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann over possible selection for this summer's World Cup.

Asked about the prospect of Neuer returning to play for his country, Kompany said: "My thoughts are always with the national team coach, who is the one under immense pressure to put together the squad for the World Cup.

"It's not for the Bayern coach to comment on that now. I'd like to let him [Nagelsmann] put his squad together in peace and not interfere."

Asked about Neuer in general terms, Kompany added: "FC Bayern are German champions and we have the best German goalkeeper. That says it all."

Bayern secured a 13th Bundesliga title in 14 seasons with four games to spare.

PA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.