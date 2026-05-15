USWNT, Man City star Sam Coffey to begin rehab after minor knee surgery

Jeff Kassouf and Ali Krieger react to the USWNT's recent form and what they need to do to improve going into the next two international windows. (2:27)

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United States women's national team midfielder Sam Coffey "underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week" and will begin rehabilitation, her club, Manchester City, announced on Friday.

Coffey moved to Manchester City in January from the NWSL's Portland Thorns FC for what sources confirmed to ESPN was an $875,000 transfer fee.

Coffey played 10 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, who won the Women's Super League title earlier this month for the first time in a decade.

Manchester City did not specify the nature of the knee injury or surgery. The club said that Coffey "will now work on recovery over the summer ahead of a busy upcoming season."

The USWNT is slated to play two games away against Brazil, the host of the 2027 World Cup, in early June. Coffey will not play in those matches. World Cup qualifying begins in November.

Coffey has become a staple of the USWNT's midfield since debuting in 2022. She was the team's starting defensive midfielder in its run to a 2024 Olympic gold medal.

Coffey has scored five goals in 46 appearances for her country. She has also developed into one of the team's leaders at 27 years old.

Manchester City qualified directly into the league phase of the 2026-27 UEFA Women's Champions League as champions of England's WSL. Coffey is expected to be a major player in the team's European aspirations.

Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

"Sam's reputation as one of the world's best speaks for itself, and we're delighted she's chosen to come here ahead of other potential suitors," Manchester City Women director of football Therese Sjogran said in January upon the signing of Coffey.

"We believe she has all the qualities needed to thrive at City and, more broadly, the WSL, and we're excited to see how she can elevate our already superb squad of players.

"Sam is playing at the top of her game, and I think her decision to come here shows the incredible progress we've made as a Club and the ambitions we have moving forward."