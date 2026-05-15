Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad; Alexander Isak ruled out

Arne Slot believes he will remain Liverpool manager next season, but stresses he will not be making the decision alone. (1:35)

Slot: I have every reason to believe I'm the Liverpool manager next season (1:35)

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BIRMINGHAM, England -- Mohamed Salah has been included in Liverpool's squad for their Premier League clash with Aston Villa, however Alexander Isak misses out through injury.

Salah was forced off with a hamstring problem in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last month and subsequently missed the Reds' games against Manchester United and Chelsea.

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Head coach Arne Slot confirmed in his prematch news conference that Salah would be available for "a few minutes" on Friday night and he has been named among the substitutes at Villa Park.

Isak, who also missed the United clash and came off the bench against Chelsea, is unavailable for Liverpool, although sources told ESPN his absence is precautionary and he could feature against Brentford at Anfield next week.

Alexander Isak was ruled out of Liverpool's clash with Aston Villa on Friday. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It marks a continuation of Isak's nightmare debut season on Merseyside, with the Sweden international having been sidelined for four months after suffering a broken leg against Tottenham Hotspur in December.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has been out since March with a hamstring injury, remains unavailable while Jeremie Frimpong is also absent with a minor problem. Midfielder Florian Wirtz, who had been a doubt after suffering with a stomach infection, is fit enough for a place on the bench.