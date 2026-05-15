Who has the most assists in the FIFA World Cup?

Open Extended Reactions

Behind many of the most memorable goals in FIFA World Cup history is a pass that set the stage for glory.

During the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi used fancy footwork to dribble past Croatia's Josko Gvardiol in the 69th minute of their semifinal match before setting up Julián Álvarez for a tap-in goal. The drive drew a roar from the crowd and led to one of three assists for the Argentine captain en route to leading Argentina to the World Cup title, their first since 1986, when Diego Maradona was the leader of the Argentines.

Messi and Maradona share the record for the most career assists at the World Cup, with eight. Messi racked up his total in 26 World Cup matches across five separate tournaments, while Maradona appeared in 21 World Cup matches over four tournaments.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This year's tournament will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

Here is a look at the players with the most career assists at the FIFA World Cup (since 1966):

8

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Diego Maradona (Argentina)

7

Pierre Littbarski (Germany)

Grzegorz Lato (Poland)

6

David Beckham (England)

Pelé (Brazil)

Thomas Häßler (Germany)

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

Thomas Müller (Germany)

Uwe Seeler (Germany)

5

Zico (Brazil)

Antoine Griezmann (France)

Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Gerd Müller (Germany)

Michael Ballack (Germany)

Juan Sebastián Verón (Argentina)

Juan Cuadrado (Colombia)

Robert Gadocha (Poland)

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