Which players have scored a hat trick in the World Cup?

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A hat trick -- when a player scores three goals (excluding penalty shootouts) in a single match -- is an exceptional accomplishment in soccer. The feat is held in even higher regard when achieved on the sport's biggest stage, the FIFA World Cup.

American forward Bert Patenaude recorded the first hat trick at a World Cup, scoring each of the three goals in the United States' 3-0 win against Paraguay in the group stage of the inaugural tournament in 1930 in Uruguay.

The then-20-year-old Fall River, Massachusetts, native was the youngest player on the 16-member U.S. national team that finished third behind runner-up Argentina and host and champion Uruguay.

Ninety-two years later, at the 2022 World Cup, France's Kylian Mbappé became just the second man to record a hat trick in a World Cup final, joining England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. Unlike Hurst, Mbappé's three-goal performance came in a losing effort as the Frenchmen fell to Lionel Messi and Argentina on penalty kicks.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be played from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This year's tournament will feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

In celebration of the 2026 tournament, check out every hat trick in FIFA World Cup history below.

Dec. 18, 2022: Kylian Mbappé (France) in 3-3 draw vs. Argentina in final (lost on penalty kicks)

Dec. 6, 2022: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) in 6-1 win vs. Switzerland in Round of 16

June 24, 2018: Harry Kane (England) in 6-1 win vs. Panama in group stage

June 15, 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) in 3-3 draw vs. Spain in group stage

June 25, 2014: Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) in 3-0 win vs. Honduras in group stage

June 16, 2014: Thomas Müller (Germany) in 4-0 win vs. Portugal in group stage

June 17, 2010: Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina) in 4-1 win vs. South Korea in group stage

June 10, 2002: Pauleta (Portugal) in 4-0 win vs. Poland in group stage

June 1, 2002: Miroslav Klose (Germany) in 8-0 win vs. Saudi Arabia in group stage

June 21, 1998: Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) in 5-0 win vs. Jamaica in group stage

June 28, 1994: Oleg Salenko* (Russia) in 6-1 win vs. Cameroon in group stage

June 21, 1994: Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) in 4-0 win vs. Greece in group stage

June 23, 1990: Tomas Skuhravy (Czechoslovakia) in 4-1 win vs. Costa Rica in Round of 16

June 17, 1990: Michel (Spain) in 3-1 win vs. South Korea in group stage

June 18, 1986: Emilio Butragueno* (Spain) in 5-1 win vs. Denmark in Round of 16

June 15, 1986: Igor Belanov (Soviet Union) in 4-3 loss vs. Belgium in Round of 16

June 11, 1986: Gary Lineker (England) in 3-0 win vs. Poland in group stage

June 8, 1986: Preben Elkjaer (Denmark) in 6-1 win vs. Uruguay in group stage

July 5, 1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy) in 3-2 win vs. Brazil in second group stage

June 28, 1982: Zbigniew Boniek (Poland) in 3-0 win vs. Belgium in second group stage

June 20, 1982: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany) in 4-1 win vs. Chile in group stage

June 15, 1982: Laszlo Kiss (Hungary) in 10-1 win vs. El Salvador in group stage

June 11, 1978: Teofilo Cubilas (Peru) in 4-1 win vs. Iran in group stage

June 3, 1978: Rob Rensenbrik (Netherlands) in 3-0 win vs. Iran in group stage

June 19, 1974: Andrzej Szarmach (Poland) in 7-0 win vs. Haiti in group stage

June 18, 1974: Dusan Bajevic (Yugoslavia) in 9-0 win vs. Zaire in group stage

June 10, 1970: Gerd Müller (West Germany) in 3-1 win vs. Peru in group stage

June 7, 1970: Gerd Müller (West Germany) in 5-2 win vs. Bulgaria in group stage

July 30, 1966: Geoff Hurst (England) in 4-2 win vs. West Germany in final

July 23, 1966: Eusebio* (Portugal) in 5-3 win vs. South Korea in quarterfinals

June 3, 1962: Florian Albert (Hungary) in 6-1 win vs. Bulgaria in group stage

June 28, 1958: Just Fontaine* (France) in 6-3 win vs. West Germany in third-place match

June 24, 1958: Pelé (Brazil) in 5-2 win vs. France in semifinals

June 8, 1958: Just Fontaine (France) in 7-3 win vs. Paraguay in group stage

June 26, 1954: Josef Hugi (Switzerland) in 7-5 loss vs. Austria in quarterfinals

June 26, 1954: Theodor Wagner (Austria) in 7-5 win vs. Switzerland in quarterfinals

June 23, 1954: Max Morlock (West Germany) in 7-2 win vs. Turkey in group stage

June 20, 1954: Burhan Sargin (Turkey) in 7-0 win vs. South Korea in group stage

June 20, 1954: Sandor Kocsis* (Hungary) in 8-3 win vs. West Germany in group stage

June 19, 1954: Carlos Borges (Uruguay) in 7-0 win vs. Scotland in group stage

June 19, 1954: Erich Probst (Austria) in 5-0 win vs. Czechoslovakia in group stage

June 17, 1954: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) in 9-0 win vs. South Korea in group stage

July 9, 1950: Ademir* (Brazil) in 7-1 win vs. Sweden in final group stage

July 2, 1950: Oscar Miguez (Uruguay) in 8-0 win vs. Bolivia in final group stage

June 12, 1938: Harry Andersson (Sweden) in 8-0 win vs. Cuba in quarterfinals

June 12, 1938: Gustav Wetterstorm (Sweden) in 8-0 win vs. Cuba in quarterfinals

June 5, 1938: Leonidas (Brazil) in 6-5 win vs. Poland in Round of 16

June 5, 1938: Ernst Wilimowski* (Poland) in 6-5 loss vs. Brazil in Round of 16

June 3, 1934: Oldrich Nejedly (Czechoslovakia) in 3-1 win vs. Germany in semifinals

May 27, 1934: Edmund Cohen (Germany) in 5-2 win vs. Belgium in Round of 16

May 27, 1934: Angelo Schiavio (Italy) in 7-1 win vs. United States in Round of 16

July 27, 1930: Pedro Cea (Uruguay) in 6-1 win vs. Yugoslavia in semifinals

July 19, 1930: Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) in 6-3 win vs. Mexico in group stage

July 17, 1930: Bert Patenaude (United States) in 3-0 win vs. Paraguay in group stage

*Scored four goals

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