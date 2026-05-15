Pep Guardiola: No way FA Cup final is my last Wembley trip

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola jokes ahead of the FA Cup final that he is "disappointed" he does not have his own stand at Wembley Stadium "for being there so many times." (1:43)

Guardiola jokes about having own Wembley stand ahead of FA Cup Final (1:43)

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Pep Guardiola has insisted the FA Cup final will not be his last visit to Wembley as Manchester City manager as speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

City face Chelsea on Saturday in what will be Guardiola's 24th trip to the national stadium in his 10 years at the Etihad.

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The 55-year-old has a contract until 2027, although he's been heavily linked with an early exit this summer.

But asked at a news conference on Friday whether Saturday would be his last visit to Wembley with City, Guardiola laughed off the suggestion.

"No way. No way -- I have one more year contract," said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City has been the subject of much speculation this season. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"[Fans] don't need to wait when I'm leaving, they know I've been ... I've been fun. I've been fun. Nineteen titles in 10 years is not bad.

"So, 19 titles, fighting for the 20 in 10 years, it's not bad, honestly."

Guardiola has won seven domestic trophies at Wembley since taking over as City boss in 2016.

He also won the European Cup at the old Wembley with Barcelona in 1992 and returned to the revamped stadium in 2011 to win the Champions League as Barcelona boss.

"I'm so disappointed in English football, they don't make a stand to Pep," he joked.

"So many times I've been there, at least a lounge or a box or something like that. Maybe I have to go 24 more times.

"It's been a special place, with Barcelona in 1992 and after against United with Barcelona and many times since with semifinals and finals. It's really good to go to Wembley again. Top."