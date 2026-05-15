USWNT star Swanson set for NWSL return after maternity leave

Jeff Kassouf details NWSL's Gotham FC in talks to move to Queens at the new NYCFC stadium. (1:00)

Gotham FC in talks to play at new NYCFC stadium in Queens (1:00)

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The Chicago Stars have added forward Mallory Swanson to their active roster, and she is available for selection for Saturday's game against the North Carolina Courage.

Swanson is returning from maternity leave after giving birth to her first child in November. She last appeared for Chicago in the 2024 NWSL season.

Swanson was a starting forward for the United States in its run to a 2024 Olympic gold medal. She led the team with four goals at the tournament, including the game-winning goal in the gold-medal match against Brazil.

The Stars have struggled without their franchise player. Chicago enters Saturday's match against the Courage in last place in the 16-team NWSL, sitting on just six points from nine matches. They also carry a league-worst minus-14 goal difference, eight goals worse than the next-closest team.

Chicago signed Swanson to a long-term contract in January 2024 to keep her at the club through the 2028 season.

She has scored 23 goals for Chicago since arriving at the club via trade in 2021.

The 28-year-old Swanson has scored 38 goals in 103 appearances for the United States.

Mallory Swanson missed the 2025 season with the birth of her first child. Michael Reaves/NWSL via Getty Images

She debuted for the USWNT as a 17-year-old in 2016 and made the team's Olympic roster later that year.

Swanson turned professional in 2017, eventually skipping college altogether. At the time, she was a rare teenager in the NWSL.

She first signed with the Washington Spirit before being traded to Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC) in January 2020. Swanson was then traded to Chicago later that year, which did not feature a regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.