Chelsea have blueprint to beat Man City in FA Cup final, says boss

Julien Laurens says Manchester City are the favourites to win the FA Cup as they face Chelsea in the final on Saturday. (1:00)

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Chelsea interim head coach Calum McFarlane said his team are ready to replicate their strong showing against Manchester City at the Etihad in January when the sides meet again in Saturday's FA Cup final.

In what was his first game in charge in senior football, McFarlane got the better of his upcoming opponent at Wembley, Pep Guardiola, in the second half when the teams met in the Premier League, making substitutions and changes to his side's shape to rescue a point.

Enzo Fernández struck in stoppage time to cancel out Tijjani Reijnders' first-half goal as the Blues produced a hugely encouraging response to the surprise sacking of head coach Enzo Maresca three days earlier.

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Four months on and McFarlane finds himself in the hot-seat again, elevated from first-team coach following the sacking of Liam Rosenior in April and tasked with leading the team until the end of the season.

"It was really good learning," he said. "The first half was tough, we got the prep wrong. They had a lot of control. We didn't want the game to look the way it did. We had to suffer, we had to run, we had to defend our box really well."

Trailing at the break, McFarlane sent on Andrey Santos to play in midfield which allowed Fernández to play more advanced, where he has traditionally produced his best performances for the team.

Calum McFarlane led Chelsea to a draw against Manchester City earlier this season. Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

Cole Palmer was moved from No. 10 to the right wing while fullbacks Josh Acheampong and Malo Gusto were swapped around, with the latter's forward running instrumental in the equaliser when he crossed to the back post for Fernández to tap in.

"We made some changes in the second half to try and shift the momentum and be a bit more aggressive and get more territory," McFarlane said. "It worked. We got a foothold in the game.

"I thought it was more down to the players than myself. You can give them instructions but there are moments when it's going to go wrong. I thought the fight that they showed -- I remember it vividly -- we worked so hard to get that point."

The game at Wembley represents likely the club's last chance to qualify for Europe after a run of one point from seven games left them almost certain to miss out through their league position.

Reece James and Levi Colwill are in contention to play after returning from injury.

Colwill made his first start of the season during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, his campaign having been wrecked after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament on the first day of preseason, while James came on as a substitute for his first appearance since March 14.

The club captain's return came at an opportune moment with Thomas Tuchel preparing to name his 26-man squad for the World Cup, particularly after Arsenal's Ben White was ruled out of the tournament.

"Reece is a massive player for this team and England," said McFarlane. "One of the most complete footballers in world football.

"[I'm] really pleased Reece came through that, really pleased with the week he's put in in preparation for Manchester City. He's in a good place."

PA contributed to this report.