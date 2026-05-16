Netherlands' Matthijs De Ligt ruled out of World Cup after back surgery

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Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt will miss the World Cup with the Netherlands after undergoing surgery for a back injury that will keep him sidelined until the start of the 2026-27 season.

De Ligt posted a photo on social media Friday showing him in a hospital bed with a thumb up, alongside the caption: "After six months of treatment and working hard to get back, surgery was the only option left."

"I'm disappointed I couldn't help the team the last six months and obviously missing out on the World Cup, but I am looking forward to doing everything to get back in front of the fans and feeling better again," De Ligt said.

The 26-year-old made a strong start to what quickly turned into a nightmare campaign, having been sidelined since a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the end of November.

De Ligt returned to individual grass work last month as he stepped up his rehabilitation, but United confirmed he has now undergone a "corrective procedure" that has ended his season and World Cup ambitions.

"Since November, I have done everything, pushing myself in every session and exploring every option, to get back to doing what I love, playing football," De Ligt added in a statement released by United.

"I am grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout a difficult period in my career. I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible."

The former Juventus and Bayern Munich defender is the second high-profile player the Netherlands will be without for the United States, Mexico and Canada tournament, following the severe knee injury suffered by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Xavi Simons.

Information from PA was used in this report.