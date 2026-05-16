Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool join Man United in Camavinga pursuit

The 'FC TV' crew debates whether Liverpool should replace Arne Slot with an available Xabi Alonso, before a team such as Chelsea can sign him as manager. (1:59)

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Liverpool have joined Manchester United in showing strong interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, while also looking to bring in RB Leipzig duo Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga is looking for a fresh start after not making France's World Cup squad. David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

- Manchester United and Liverpool are both showing strong interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, as per TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old is looking to rebuild his career elsewhere, having been left out of France's squad for the World Cup. As such, Camavinga's camp are now actively exploring the market, with a view to a potential transfer this summer, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also having a long-standing interest.

- RB Leipzig duo Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa are summer targets for Liverpool, according to iNews. The Reds are keen to recruit in wide areas ahead of next season, with Mohamed Salah leaving the club, but would be looking at parting with around €150 million for the pair. Another name on their shortlist is Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, who has also been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks. British-record transfer Alexander Isak, meanwhile, is expected to remain at Anfield despite failing to hit top form this term.

- Internazionale right wing-back Denzel Dumfries will be available for €25 million this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Netherlands international's release clause becomes active at the end of the season, potentially opening the door to a transfer to long-time admirers Barcelona, but is only for the month of July. Dumfries, 30, is under contract until June 2028 after joining the club five years ago from Eredivisie outfit PSV.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche who is widely expected to leave the French club this summer, according to Football Insider. Akliouche, 24, has just been selected in France's World Cup squad, and is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe. However, having already tried to sign him in January, Spurs are hopeful that they can get a €50 million deal over the line if they stay up.

- Newcastle United are standing firm over their demands for a fee of £75 million for the transfer of winger Anthony Gordon, amid strong interest from Bayern Munich, The Times reports. The England international is close to agreeing terms on a five-year deal with Bayern, who remain optimistic that a deal can still be struck despite the fact the two clubs are around £20 million apart in their respective valuations. In addition to Gordon, The Times states that midfielders Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey could also leave St. James' Park this summer.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:06 Onuoha: Manchester City should not sign Mbappé if he was available Former Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha says that his former side should not sign Kylian Mbappé because "football is about the collective and he won't run back."

- Chelsea have had a direct meeting with former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, who is expected to decide his future very soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Madrid are set to appoint Benfica's José Mourinho as manager, with the deal expected to be completed very soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool could target Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs, 23, if Alisson moves to Juventus. (Caught Offside)

- Bayern Munich are not pushing ahead with a move to sign Atalanta forward Charles De Ketelaere. (Christian Falk)

- Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs exploring a move for Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade, with the Magpies willing to sanction his exit under the right conditions. (TEAMtalk)

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- Brentford defender Michael Kayode is not thinking about a return to Italy despite recent links with Juventus. (Tuttomercatoweb)

- Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi is set to join Trabzonspor once his current Genoa contract expires. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Hoffenheim forward Tim Lemperle has agreed a new contract with the Bundesliga club until 2031. (Sky Germany)

- Dynamo Dresden defensive midfielder Kofi Amoako has opted to join Hamburg this summer in a move that is expected to be worth around €2 million. (Sky Germany)

- Como are keen on signing Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup after his breakout campaign in Portugal. (Matteo Moretto)

- Atalanta defender Sead Kolasinac is getting closer to joining Schalke, with a contract until 2028 ready to be signed. (Nicolo Schira)

- Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen has an agreement in principle to join Newcastle United after visiting the Premier League club's facilities. (Sacha Tavolieri)