If Premier League transfer trend continues, who could move?

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The summer of 2025 saw a huge increase in transfers between Premier League clubs. There were 45 in total, a figure that was then topped up to 57 in January -- the highest seasonlong number in over a decade.

Nine of those transfers cost clubs £50 million or more -- a large figure even in the context of modern football fees -- as clubs appeared to collectively decide that paying a premium to sign a "Premier League proven" player was absolutely worth it.

So, will this coming summer bring more of the same? It'd be a reasonable bet, given that the wealth gap between England's top tier and Europe continues to widen. And if so, which players are ripe for a blockbuster, money-spinning move?

Note: Unsurprisingly, given the talent levels in the English Premier League, there are clubs from outside the division also considering spending big to bring in certain players. Those who have been most strongly linked to clubs on the continent -- such as Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon (Bayern Munich) and West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes (Paris Saint-Germain) -- aren't listed here but are held in the same estimations as those who are.

Key attribute: Physical ball carrying and endurance

PL clubs linked: Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea

Projected fee: £80 million

Two-and-a-half superb seasons at Aston Villa have shown us two sides to Rogers' brilliance.

The first is his ability to make a difference: He has registered 27 and 23 goal contributions in the past two full campaigns, and alongside his trickery in tight spaces and sumptuous technique, he has scored some incredible goals along the way. A modest selection includes a long-range bullet against West Ham, an unstoppable curling effort against Manchester United, a dipping free kick against Leeds United, and a fine effort vs. Liverpool.

The second side is his complete physicality. Rogers is 6-foot-2, strong and fast, while he is also incredibly durable: He has put in back-to-back 50-plus-game seasons and has covered the third-highest distance (391.13 km) in the Premier League, per Gradient Sports.

What's the catch? Rogers has lost the ball 327 times in the attacking third (fourth most in the PL) and 234 times (fifth most) in the middle third this term. To an extent this is par for the course for X factor attackers, but on his bad days, he commits far too many turnovers.

Key attribute: He can do everything

PL clubs linked: Manchester United, Manchester City

Projected fee: £80 million

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Anderson is as close to an all-in-one midfielder as you're going to find. Apart from scoring prolifically (because that's not his job), he does everything to an extremely high standard. He has won the most duels (297) in the Premier League this season, ranks fourth for combined tackles and interceptions (104), and has covered the second-most distance (407.34 km), per Gradient Sports. He thunders across the pitch and typically takes command of the center ground.

He also has shown for the England national team -- and occasionally for Forest -- that he can be a high-volume midfield metronome who sees lots of the ball, recycles possession and conducts play. Oh, and he can take a good set piece, too.

What's the catch? Anderson will probably never be a consistent goal-scoring presence, as he's too busy doing everything else.

Key attribute: Toni Kroos-esque passing

PL clubs linked: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea

Projected fee: £75 million

In a modern game that thrives on physicality and speed, Wharton proves there is still room for finesse and possesses the finest pair of passing feet in England. Indeed, Palace have built their entire attacking strategy around his ability to quickly feed passes through the defensive lines which often find their targets with pinpoint accuracy. The 22-year-old contorts his body to find avenues that shouldn't be there and often hits a pass first time, catching opponents off guard.

Only Man United's Bruno Fernandes (15) has completed more through balls than Wharton's 14 in the Premier League this season.

Wharton's form has seen him heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the Premier League's best clubs are no doubt circling, too. They've each spent hundreds of millions on their forward lines and would love nothing better than to get the ball quickly and crisply into them as often as possible.

What's the catch? He has been no stranger to nagging injuries. Palace have had to manage his minutes carefully, and he underwent groin surgery in late 2024.

Morgan Gibbs-White, 26, AM, Nottingham Forest

Key attribute: Goals and dynamism from midfield

PL clubs linked: Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Projected fee: £60 million

Gibbs-White was at the center of a major transfer U-turn last summer, as Tottenham activated his secret £60 million release clause, booked him in for medical, then backed away due to legal threats over how they found out about the clause. The England midfielder then signed a new deal with Forest until 2028.

It's been another strong individual season for the 26-year-old, who is an extremely dynamic attacking midfielder who can play across the line. He has scored five, five, seven and now 15 goals in four full Premier League campaigns, showing continual progression; he can pick a pass and can mix athleticism with technical prowess in tight spots.

With no European football of any kind to assuage his ambitions, Forest might decide it is time to part ways (although if Anderson also departs, these negotiations might get a bit harder).

What's the catch? For all his quality, Gibbs-White remains a little too inconsistent. He drifts out of games for long spells, which would be an issue if a club spends this kind of money to sign him.

Key attribute: Excellent dribbling, but from deep in midfield

PL clubs linked: Manchester United, Liverpool

Projected fee: £60 million

Bournemouth are firmly on track to secure European football -- perhaps even UEFA Champions League football -- and one of the driving forces has been the form of Scott. Given his floppy hair and low socks, he has long been compared to Manchester City winger Jack Grealish in the way he slaloms and feints with the ball at his feet, but he also ranks ninth among midfielders for ground duels won (148), which neatly captures his ability on both sides of the ball.

He has become a clever presser under Andoni Iraola and is superb at pouncing on players in the center of the pitch to force mistakes -- he ranks 18th for high turnovers (115) in his position group.

What's the catch? Don't expect many goals. This season has been by far his best at the top level, and he has scored just three.

Key attribute: Exceptional dribbling skills and quick feet

PL clubs linked: Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham

Projected fee: £50 million

Ndiaye has enjoyed a true breakout season, contributing six goals, three assists and a lot of dribbling to a vibrant Everton attack. Among Premier League forwards, only Manchester City's Jérémy Doku (179) has completed more take-ons (147) than the 26-year-old.

The Senegal international began the season benefiting from the attention that loanee Grealish drew to the opposite flank, as double- or triple-marking on the left meant Ndiaye always had a one-on-one situation to exploit on the right. But after Grealish's season-ending injury, Ndiaye rose to the challenge of taking on a leading role in this team. His age feels like a bit of a misnomer, as his late breakthrough to the top level of football with Marseille just three years ago means he's still a developing player.

What's the catch? His shooting is the definition of hit and miss; he scores some great goals and gets into some good positions but often seems to lack the required composure.

Key attribute: Ability to conduct play from the back

PL clubs linked: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United

Projected fee: £40 million

Over the past four campaigns at Brighton, Van Hecke has blossomed into an excellent Premier League center back. As a result of the club's possession-dominant style, the Netherlands defender has frequently ranked among the division's top passers in terms of volume and completion. His comfort in regularly touching the ball 80-plus times in a game makes him an ideal fit for a top club, as he can build from the back or move into midfield with the ball.

Although that skill has always been present in his game, there were times in the past when he perhaps lacked presence. But that's no longer the case: He wins 5.86 duels per 90 minutes, which is among the top 25 defenders in the league, and has embraced the darker side of defending when needed, too, allowing him to unsettle strikers with his physicality. With just a year left on his contract and no sign of an extension being signed, he should be available for less than other options.

What's the catch? While hardly slow, he doesn't have the elite speed that the best clubs crave. There also are times when he crosses the line in terms of riling up opponents.

Jarrod Bowen, 29, FW, West Ham

Key attribute: A strong left foot and bags of experience

PL clubs linked: Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton

Projected fee: £45 million

West Ham would be loath to lose their captain and arguably their best player, but after relegation from the Premier League it's a reality they need to prepare for. Bowen turns 30 this year, and although that would typically strike him off top clubs' shortlists, as there's no future growth potential or transfer value, he is the definition of Premier League proven.

Bowen is an exceptional character, has great pace, works hard defensively and, most importantly of all, has a sweet left foot. There are no secrets to what Bowen brings to the table; the question is whether a club thinks it can get at least three more good years out of him.

What's the catch? Aside from his age, there are times when his head-down dribbling style means he misses the opportunity to deliver an early pass or cross to a teammate.