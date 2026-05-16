Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Martin O'Neill's side come from behind to seal dramatic title win - as it happened

Steve Nicol backs Celtic to win the Scottish Premiership decider over Hearts, because their "experience is going to be too much." (1:18)

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Celtic beat Hearts 3-1 to seal the Scottish Premiership title on Saturday.

After a cagey opening 40 or so minutes, it was Lawrence Shankland who put the visitors in front after a superb Stephen Kingsley corner was met at the far post.

But the hosts got themselves level just before half-time after a Kieran Tierney cross struck the hand of Alex Kyziridis -- with the resulting penalty scored by Arne Engels, just underneath Hearts keeper Alexander Schwolow.

And as Celtic spent most of the second half pushing for their winner, it was Daizen Maeda who supplied it, getting on the end of a Callum Osmand pullback. The flag was up, but a VAR review found Maeda to be onside.

With Schwolow up for a late free kick, it was Osmond who topped off his superb substitute appearance by running the ball back into an empty net to cause bedlam.

Here's how it happened.

- Donaldson: Cláudio Braga: Who is Hearts' star forward? How did they sign him? Has he attracted Premier League interest?

- Dawson: Hearts want the Scottish title. What they want more is to compete every year

The top two sides were separated by just one point coming into the final day of the season, with Celtic needing a win at home to seal their fifth consecutive title.

But Hearts, under the stewardship of Derek McInnes, knew that a draw or win here would have been enough to make them the first non-Old Firm side to win the Scottish top flight since 1985.

Celtic knew that any win would have been enough after their dramatic 3-2 win at Motherwell on Wednesday.

McInnes had urged his team to "rip up the script" for today's clash, which he has described as a "box-office finale."

The Jam Tarts have not won the Scottish Premiership since 1960.