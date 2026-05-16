Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and the Kolkata derby: The 'boro' match that will finally live up to its name

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It is, without much of a doubt, the biggest match in India. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan.

For more than a century, everything has divided them -- from the colours of their shirts to their origins on either side of the river Padma, this is a storybook rivalry of epic scale. For years now, the two clubs defined Indian football, taking turns to rule over whatever form of league has existed, attracting the best players in the nation, and remaining obstinately themselves in a sport where flux and change is the only constant. In that grand scheme, 12 years of the Indian Super League is but a blink of the eye - but it's a blink that's felt off, like a scratchy record that disfigures a tune in that most irritating manner.

You see, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal is usually the defining clash of any season. It's where the biggest stakes are, where trophies get decided. Except ever since the two clubs entered the ISL, ever since ISL became India's first division, Mohun Bagan have utterly dominated them in the league. So much so that they can tweet this on the eve of the derby:

With EB always straddling the bottom of the league and MB always competing at the business end, this match has had to lean more into history than ever before to remind people outside their own fanbases of its relevance. The boro match (as they call the derby) just didn't matter as much for the wider world of Indian football. "Rivalry? *smirk*"

Until now. In a season that's been utterly chaotic since before a ball was even kicked, one that almost didn't take place, that has since been produced in an abridged version with uncertainty and fear the dominant emotions across boardrooms and galleries... we'll have a derby that will define the league once again.

Of course it's them. The two grand old clubs who have survived all this and much worse have leant into the chaos in a way only they could ever do.

They are, currently, the best teams in the league -- Mohun Bagan continue to be the biggest hoarder of footballing talent in the nation, East Bengal got their act together long enough to put out a squad in the best attacking traditions of their glorious past -- and on Sunday, they go head-to-head.

ESPN

Bagan have veered away from their predictable, boring, best to embrace the unpredictability of Sergio Lobera - who himself has looked away from his strong-midfield-based philosophy to simply pack his XI with some of the best attackers in the country and told them to get a move on. Old school, but when you have Jamie Maclaren outscoring entire clubs, it's also quite effective. East Bengal and Oscar Bruzon, meanwhile, fixed gaping holes that needed fixing big-time in stunning fashion: newbies Youssef Ezzejjari (ISL golden boot race leader, 10 goals to Maclaren's 9) and Miguel Figueira (ISL assist leader, 4) have transformed a blunt instrument into a deadly attacking unit, while the form of the supporting cast (PV Vishnu, Edmund Lalrindika, Bipin Singh) has been superb.

It's why -- before the matches kicked off on Saturday -- East Bengal were first on the league table with 22 points in 11 games, above Mohun Bagan only on goal difference (18 v 13). Mumbai City are on 22 too, while four other clubs are in touching distance (points 21 through 19) but EB and MB have a game in hand over all but the one with 19 points (Punjab). The math may look convoluted, but it all adds up to mean one thing, and one thing only: the ISL trophy could well be decided in the boro match for the first time.

It's been a long time coming, but a league that, in its infancy, so desperately tried to underplay the Calcutta derby has now finally got just what it needed: a derby that won't just give bragging rights to one part of the city till the next season starts or decide if the market prices for chingri (prawns) or hilsa (ilish fish) will go through the roof, but a derby that is all set to decide who will be crowned champions of India. Finally.