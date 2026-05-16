Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Martin O'Neill's team show spirit of champions to rip up visitors' fairytale ending

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Celtic denied Hearts a historic Scottish Premiership triumph as a come-from-behind victory for Martin O'Neill's team saw them clinch a 14th title in 15 years with a 3-1 win over their rivals in Glasgow on Saturday.

After 40 years of Old Firm supremacy, it had seemed as though the 40-year dominance enjoyed by Rangers and Celtic over Scotland's top flight was due to come to an end after Derek McInnes' Hearts led the way from September, but Saturday's title decider produced a dramatic late twist.

Celtic had it all to do with half-time approaching, as Hearts -- who needed just a draw to be confirmed as champions -- looked in a commanding position after captain Lawrence Shankland had headed them in front.

But a penalty, awarded for a handball by Alexandros Kyziridis, allowed Arne Engels to equalise in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Celtic were on top for much of the second half, but were unable to make their dominance count until Daizen Maeda's 87th-minute goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside.

Callum Osmand made sure of the points, and the destination of the Scottish Premiership trophy, when he took advantage of Hearts' need to throw all 11 players forward in the closing stages. After Celtic cleared, Osmand broke up the pitch and eventually rolled the ball into an empty net, prompting supporters to spill onto the pitch and the full-time whistle to be blown. -- Chambers.

O'Neill embodies Celtic's winning mentality

Martin O'Neill's work this season has added more gloss to his legendary status at Celtic Park. Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Up until the 82nd minute in 11 of Celtic's 38 league games this season -- including Saturday's title win over Hearts -- the Scottish champions were on course to pick up only 10 of the 33 points available. However, when you add goals they've scored in the last eight minutes plus stoppage time of those matches, then their returns, incredibly, rise to 30 points from a possible 33.

From Luke McCowan's deflected shot against St Mirren on the first day of the season to Maeda and Osmand on the final day -- and late goals in between against Kilmarnock, Motherwell, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Livingston, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Dundee and Motherwell on Wednesday -- this league title has been won thanks to Celtic's never-say-die approach.

Much of the credit for that resilience, has to be credited to Martin O'Neill -- a man who has effectively come out of the managerial wilderness twice in order to save Celtic this season. First, when the 74-year-old had an eight-game stint following Brendan Rodgers' acrimonious exit in October, and then when he returned in January after Wilfried Nancy's disastrous eight-game spell.

With 10 goals scored in stoppage time in the Scottish Premiership this season, there are very few teams in world football that could argue they deserve the crown of 'Mentality Monsters' more than O'Neill's Celtic. -- Donaldson.

Heart-break, again

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes was consoled by Celtic boss Martin O'Neill after the final whistle. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

In 1964-65 Hearts lost the league to Kilmarnock on goal average (goals scored divided by goals conceded) on the final day, in 1985-86 Hearts lost the league to Dundee on goal difference on the final day, and now in 2025-26 Hearts lost the league to Celtic with just three minutes left to play on the final day.

Derek McInnes and his players, 150-1 shots to win the Scottish Premiership in May last year, were top of the table this season for 250 days, on course to win their first top flight title since 1960 and, in doing so, becoming the first non-Glasgow team to do so since Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen in 1985.

Minority shareholder Tony Bloom -- the Brighton owner -- said at the start of the season that he believed Hearts could split the Old Firm, and they have done, while Bloom also claimed the Jam Tarts would win the title within 10 years.

The fact they nearly did so in 10 months is a remarkable feat, but ultimately Celtic did what Celtic do best and yet another late show from the Hoops caused Heart-break for the Jambos on the final day once again. -- Donaldson.

- Hearts investigating 'shameful scenes' that forced hasty Celtic Park exit

- Report: Celtic deny Hearts a historic title as they clinch Scottish Premiership triumph

- Celtic boss Martin O'Neill: Another title win 'never in my wildest dreams'

Hearts left to rue three pivotal VAR decisions

Hearts have been on the wrong end of three pivotal decisions by the officials in recent games. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Of course it came down to VAR -- that's been the story of this week in Scottish football.

With just three minutes remaining of the 90 at Celtic Park, assistant referee David Roome raised his flag for offside to seemingly deny Maeda the title-winning goal, the Japanese international converting Osmand's cutback from the left.

However, replays would show the flag was incorrect. Osmand was in an onside position initially and Maeda ruled inactive, and after a two-minute check VAR intervened to confirm the goal was good.

It's another gut punch in a week of them for Hearts, but this time it was the ultimate knockout shot to the solar plexus.

They were denied at penalty at Fir Park last Saturday with VAR intervening to have the play stopped for a foul on Alex Kyziridis, but referee Steven McLean stuck with his initial decision. The Scottish FA Key Match Incident panel on Friday agreed that McLean was wrong not to award a spot kick.

Then on Wednesday, and at the same venue, Celtic scored from the spot with the final kick of the ball at Motherwell to win 3-2 following an extremely controversial handball.

While Saturday's decision was less controversial, it won't have soothed the pain of this team seeing the title slip through their fingers. -- Donaldson.

Key stats

Lawrence Shankland has scored the opening goal in six Scottish Premiership matches this season

Celtic have won eight penalties in the Scottish Premiership this season, no team has won more

They have scored 33 first-half goals in 38 games, no team has scored more in the Scottish Premiership this season

Celtic have scored 18 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, only Rangers (20) have scored more in the Premiership this season

Maeda has contributed to goals in his last three home games in the Scottish Premiership (five goals, one assist)

Hearts had a record of W20, D2, L1 when scoring the opening goal in their league fixtures this season

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this story.