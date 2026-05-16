Chelsea vs Man City: Antoine Semenyo scores the winner as Man City lift FA Cup - as it happened

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola jokes ahead of the FA Cup final that he is "disappointed" he does not have his own stand at Wembley Stadium "for being there so many times." (1:43)

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Antoine Semenyo's backheel was decisive as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final to win Pep Guardiola's 20th trophy in England.

Managerless Chelsea produced their best performance in months and went close through the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, but were eventually undone by an excellent cross by Erling Haaland and an audacious flick by Semenyo.

Bernardo Silva and John Stones, both departing the club this summer, lifted the trophy on another special day for Guardiola's side.

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It is now 20 titles in 10 years for Guardiola in his time as City manager, and he still has a shot at a 21st next weekend.

Calum McFarlane, by contrast, is in his second stint as interim Chelsea boss. Had his team pulled off an unlikely victory over City, it would have called to mind the achievements of Roberto Di Matteo, who won both the FA Cup and Champions League during his interim spell as Chelsea manager.

The sides entered the final in contrasting runs of form. City had won eight of their last nine, even if last week's dramatic draw at Everton had slightly taken the shine off such an impressive turnaround.

Chelsea, meanwhile, suffered six league defeats in a row before claiming a draw at struggling Liverpool. They have, however, won two FA Cup matches in that time -- one a 7-0 rout of Port Vale in the quarterfinals, the other a 1-0 victory over Leeds in McFarlane's first match of his second spell as interim head coach.

A win for Chelsea here would have offered some much needed respite after a tumultuous season.