UWCL final tactical preview: Can OL Lyonnes stop Barcelona?

Jonatan Giráldez calls the UEFA Women's Champions League Final between Barcelona and OL Lyonnes the most important match of the season, suggesting the winner could be "50-50". (1:20)

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All UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) roads have led to Oslo as two titans of the women's game, OL Lyonnes and Barcelona, go head-to-head for the fourth time in eight years on Saturday, May 23 to decide who gets to wear the European crown.

The overall head-to-head record between the two sides is 4-1 in OL Lyonnes' favor, with three from five coming in the UWCL finals (Lyonnes lead 2-1) and Barcelona winning the most-recent encounter in Bilbao two years ago.

But the main narrative has written itself. Head coach Jonathan Giraldez led Barcelona to their first European title in 2021 and comes up against his old side now he is in charge of OL Lyonnes, while one of his assistants on that night, Pere Romeu, has helped the Catalan side to their sixth-consecutive UWCL final.

Barcelona are favorites as they have sailed past opponents on route to the final as the only unbeaten side in the competition, and famously beat rivals Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate. OL Lyonnes, on the other hand, haven't had everything their own way and needed spirited second-leg performances against both VfL Wolfsburg and Arsenal to seal their place in the final.

Both teams' managers and players will be keen to make their mark on the biggest club competition in women's football. But what are the key tactical battles and how could the game be decided?

Block Barcelona's midfield

Despite the noise around their paper-thin squad at the start of the season, Barcelona have only lost once (1-0 against Real Sociedad in November) and drawn three games all season (two have come against Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Europe).

They have only conceded 16 goals across both Liga F and the UWCL, scoring well over 150 goals themselves in the process. So there isn't a textbook solution to Barcelona's dominance. However, there is a common link in their winless games: the midfield structure.

Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert noted after the 1-1 draw in November: "It's a mix of not jumping out of space too quickly and opening up space for them, and being aggressive when the ball arrives in your area."

This has been the cornerstone of teams who have found any kind of success against Barcelona this season. The similarities between the out-of-possession structure of Real Sociedad, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are evident. All three sides set up in a five-player midfield -- in either 4-5-1 or 4-1-4-1 shape -- with a compact line to allow for double teams on key players like Alexia Putellas.

The zonal block is then coupled with an aggressive approach as soon as passes are received in certain areas, like into the middle third or in between the defensive lines.

In the UWCL semifinal, Bayern blocked Barcelona's midfield with their compact 4-5-1 shape and forced their opponents to rely on crosses. Bayern midfielder Bernadette Amani was prompt in jumping lines as soon as the ball reached the midfield during that first leg, forcing the Catalan side to retreat and go wide. As a result, Barcelona attempted 28 open-play crosses in the game -- their highest single-game tally this season.

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Meanwhile, Real Sociedad and Chelsea started in a 4-1-4-1 formation and diligently directed possession to desired parts of the pitch, often the flanks, before aggressively trying to turn over possession. Sociedad's Andrea Jacinto and Chelsea's Cuthbert both were major proponents in this scheme.

Barcelona's game is so reliant on their midfielders, but this season their holy trinity of Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Aitana Bonmatí have only started six games together across Liga F and UWCL combined due to injury. Indeed, the goal scorers from 2024's final in Bilbao, Putellas and Bonmati, have only started four games together in the UWCL this campaign, and the last instance of all three starting a game together was against AS Roma in the league phase back in October.

OL Lyonnes often go for an aggressive 4-2-4 formation out of possession, committing a lot of players high up the field to leave a gulf in the middle. But rather than exposing his midfield by doing that, Giraldez should restructure his approach to make the most of what has worked against Barcelona before.

Exploit space behind the full backs

Barcelona and OL Lyonnes rank No. 1 and No. 2 for average possession in the UWCL this season; they both dominate the ball, keeping possession in the attacking third of the pitch and maintaining pressure on their opponent.

A side effect of this approach is that it commits almost every outfield player deep inside the opposition half in order to have passing options around the ball. This often means pushing their full backs deep into opposition territory.

Barcelona are notorious in their usage of a de-facto winger as one of the full backs in the last few years. Previously Fridolina Rolfö and now Esmee Brugts now have played important roles in shaping how the Spanish champions play.

This season in the UWCL, only five players have registered more goal contributions than Brugts (eight; four goals, four assists). The Netherlands international has also amassed 37 touches in the opposition box, the most by any defender in the competition.

This isn't exclusively a Barcelona feature either. For OL Lyonnes, France defender Selma Bacha often plays a similar role on the pitch as she is notorious for her dangerous crosses and set-piece deliveries, and ranks No. 3 for chances created in the UWCL this season (30).

It is, however, a double-edged sword: Barcelona playing with a pseudo left back and OL Lyonnes relying on their full back for chance creation often leaves them vulnerable in these exact areas. Indeed, 77% of the opponent's attacking touches against Barcelona and OL Lyonnes have come down the flanks, highlighting how frequently teams go down this route.

But what makes this a decisive factor for the final is the fact that 72% of Lyon's attacking touches also come down the flanks. This suggests that the eight-time European champions are well-positioned to exploit Barcelona's vulnerabilities.

Add to that Barcelona conceded goals against Chelsea and Bayern Munich (across both legs) from spaces in behind their left back -- three of the club's eight goals conceded in the UWCL came from counter-attacking situations -- and it's clear that teams can exploit quick transition opportunities.

Maximize set-piece margins

Opportunities to create chances against these two sides are fleeting, especially from open play. Both teams are ranked in the bottom two for chances allowed from open play, as well from set-pieces per game, this season. So it is natural that marginal gains will have to be maximized.

This season, Barcelona (seven) and Lyon (six) rank first and second for UWCL goals from set-pieces; six of those seven goals for Barcelona have come from corners, twice as much as the next best side.

But OL Lyonnes are also impressive and have generated 60 shots from set-pieces; 24 came directly from a corner, with 21 headers, and 6-foot-2 center back Wendie Renard alone has nine headed attempts from corners, the most by any player.

The French club's aerial dominance could even be a match-winning factor as it highlights a key battle in the decisive thirds of the pitch. In 2025-26, Lyon are in the top three for aerial win rate in the attacking third (61.1%), while Barcelona are in the bottom three for aerial win rate in defensive third (42.7%).

While she may be 35 years old, as long as Renard is on the pitch then OL Lyonness have a legitimate plan B from dead-ball situations, and Barcelona will have to be wary of them.

Adapt to Barcelona's left-wing decision

Romeu's best XI almost picks itself, except for one spot. The left-wing position is a reactive switch which changes how Barcelona manipulate an opposition backline based on who is playing in that role.

One of the major differences between the first and second leg against Bayern in the semifinals was the selection of winger Salma Paralluelo over Clàudia Pina.

The two Spain internationals are often seen occupying different zones of the pitch despite a nominally similar starting position, but Pina often comes narrow to offer support and numerical superiority in the central corridor, while Paralluelo stretches the opposition laterally while consistently offering backpost runs and presenting herself as an option inside the box for crosses. Indeed, she opened the scoring in a similar fashion.

The change in width was evident in the numbers as well; Barcelona's average sequence width went up from 31.8 meters in the first leg with Pina starting to 32.4 meters in the second leg with Paralluelo. That highlights how the latter stretched the play laterally and allowed her midfielders to exploit space, but it gives Romeu an option either way.

Stop Dumornay

Melchie Dumornay is no longer just a player of extremely high potential, she is now one of the most influential midfielders in the women's game. The 22-year-old was recently voted as the best player in Premiere Ligue 1 this season and has 11 goals and eight assists in the league and the UWCL, the joint-most by any OL Lyonnes player.

The Haiti midfielder has registered the third-most touches in the opponent's box (65) and is the player her teammates look to for inspiration during clutch times. Indeed, she assisted the winning goal against Arsenal in the semifinals, scored both goals against the Gunners in the league phase, and scored the go-ahead goal against Wolfsburg in the quarterfinals this season.

Dumornay's mercurial talent launches OL Lyonnes into a new stratosphere. Her explosive dribbling, ability to generate a shot from anywhere, and excellent vision allow her to create chances almost out of thin air. Furthermore, her maturity in decision-making and tactical awareness belies her young age.

Now her influence at both ends of the pitch are an indispensable part of Lyonnes' system. She averages 2.4 possessions won in the attacking third in the UWCL, the highest aggregate among players with 500+ minutes in the competition this term, but also understands the triggers and angles to press the opposition into submission.

In short, Dumornay is not another player in Giraldez's system, she is the system. Barcelona will know that stopping her is imperative to stopping OL Lyonnes.