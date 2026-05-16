Man United, Michael Carrick close to agreeing permanent appointment - sources

The 'FC TV' crew react to reports that Michael Carrick has been offered a two-year deal as permanent boss at Manchester United. (1:39)

Why appointing Carrick at Manchester United is 'a roll of a dice' (1:39)

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Manchester United are close to an agreement with Michael Carrick to become the club's permanent head coach, sources have told ESPN.

Talks with the 44-year-old have progressed quickly since United bosses decided Carrick deserves the opportunity to stay in the job.

Sources have told ESPN that there's hope an official announcement may come before the final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Carrick's representatives have been in Manchester this week to finalise the terms of the deal.

The former United midfielder is set to sign a two-year contract until June 2028 with the option of a further year.

Michael Carrick looks set to be rewarded for spearheading Manchester United's improvement this season. Carl Recine/Getty Images

United also want to retain the services of key assistants Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate. The pair joined United with Carrick when he took over as caretaker in January and are set to stay on as part of Carrick's backroom staff.

Carrick has won 10 of his 15 games in charge to guide United back into the Champions League.

The run of impressive form has made Carrick the clear choice to become the next permanent boss, following on from Ruben Amorim.

Carrick has already been included in planning meetings ahead of next season as the club look to bolster their squad before returning to European competition.

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