Who are the 21 best U21 players at the 2026 World Cup?

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The FIFA World Cup is the biggest tournament in sport, and it's a great place to show off your talent as a young player! The list of teenagers to have made their breakthrough at a World Cup is long, and includes the likes of Pelé, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Owen and Thomas Müller. But who might do so this summer?

For eight years (read 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 here), our resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen has ranked the hottest prospects around and now he's turned his attention to those who will be in action across the United States, Mexico and Canada this month.

Tor-Kristian Karlsen is a Norwegian football scout and executive and is the former chief executive and sporting director at AS Monaco. He will write regularly for ESPN on the business of soccer and the process of scouting.

What types of research were conducted?

I used a sounding board consisting of professional scouts and sporting directors from several top European clubs before deciding on the final ranking, as well as some online scouting platforms. Personal preference also played a role.

Who missed out?

A number of players at this World Cup are aged 22, which means they miss out on this list, including: Jude Bellingham (England), Alejandro Balde (Spain) and Rayan Cherki (France).

Some players would have been involved but miss out due to injury, like Estêvão (Brazil) and Geovany Quenda (Portugal). Meanwhile, midfielder Gavi (Spain) made his final squad but hasn't played enough for Barcelona this year to warrant inclusion on this list (as was the same with this year's 39 U21.)

Some didn't get picked for their respective nations' final squads, such as: Franco Mastantuono (Argentina); Roony Bardghji and Hugo Larsson (Sweden); Dean Huijsen (Spain); Rico Lewis and Myles Lewis-Skelly (England); Rodrigo Mora and Mateus Fernandes (Portugal); Kees Smit (Netherlands); Andreas Schjelderup (Norway); and Assan Ouédraogo and Tom Bischof (Germany).

Some players' nations didn't qualify, like Victor Froholdt and Patrick Dorgu (Denmark); Pio Esposito and Francesco Camarda (Italy); Christian Kofane (Cameroon); Andy Rojas (Costa Rica); Jordan James (Wales); and Kostas Karetsas (Greece).

And some just missed out on my final 21-name selection, including: Gilberto Mora and Obed Vargas (Mexico), Nestory Irankunda (Australia), Can Uzun (Türkiye), Matías Fernández-Pardo (Belgium) and Jorrel Hato (Netherlands). Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi has yet to assign himself a national team, but was not picked by France, Portugal or Ivory Coast anyway.

Notes:

Players included must be age 21 or under on June 1, 2026.

Transfer values are taken from Transfermarkt.

Positions are: GK (goalkeeper), LB (left back), RB (right back), CB (center back), DM (defensive midfield), CM (central midfield), AM (attacking midfield), FW (forward), ST (striker).

Stats correct as of May 31 via Opta.

Presenting the best players at the 2026 World Cup, age 21 or under. Getty

THE LIST

Jump to: No. 15. | No. 10. | No. 5. | No. 1.

21. Antonio Nusa, FW, Norway

Club: RB Leipzig

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €32 million

Technically strong, quick and nimble, Nusa showed in the World Cup qualifiers that he's more than just a promising winger for his country. In fact, at times his impact was so impressive that he even pulled attention away from the team's main stars, Man City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard, not least by scoring against Italy home and away.

With Haaland occupying the center and Alexander Sørloth likely starting from the left, Nusa gives Norway their most direct one-vs.-one threat from the opposite side. Manager Ståle Solbakken is usually quite fussy about his tactical structure, but he has openly allowed Nusa more tactical freedom to improvise and create chaos in the defense, from which Haaland and others can capitalize.

Key stat: His 3.01 successful dribbles per 90 and 2.83 fouls won per 90 minutes underline his excellent threat from take-ons.

Area to improve: He can improve his decision-making and shot selection up front, while he needs to learn when to let go of possession before he loses the ball.

20. Ayyoub Bouaddi, DM, Morocco

Club: Lille

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value:€50 million

Bouaddi represented France at youth level up to the U21s, but when a senior call up never came, he committed his international allegiance to Morocco on May 15. Though he had not yet made his debut before he got the World Cup call.

Still only 18, the midfielder made his Lille debut only three days after turning 16 and he already looks unusually mature -- he carries a certain aura on the pitch -- for a holding midfielder. Usually deployed as a deep-lying No. 6 in a double pivot, he gives Morocco ball-winning capabilities, neat circulation of possession, and forward passes that connect the build-up with the attacking players.

As a multi-functional and active midfielder, he can cover a lot of ground. He presses, tracks runners, and even occasionally drops in as an extra center back (or emergency right back) when needed.

Key stat: His 75.5% long-ball precision is elite for a Ligue1 midfielder.

Area to improve: Back-to-back red cards this season means that his discipline can be an issue.

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €28 million

A former France youth international, Mbaye only switched allegiance to Senegal in November 2025, but he has already reached 10 senior caps (three goals). While he's not yet an undisputed starter, either for club or country, Mbaye's contribution is already apparent with his tremendous speed, freshness, balance and directness, whether from the start or off the bench.

Unlike most other young wide players, the 18-year-old is more of an orthodox winger than an inverted one, who is at his best when staying wide, attacking his defender and stretching the defensive line. His headline features are explosive wide bursts, exceptionally direct one-vs-one dribbles and relentless off-ball runs beyond the full back.

Key stat: His 4+ progressive runs per 90 is outstanding for a Ligue 1 winger.

18. Bazoumana Touré, FW, Ivory Coast

Club: TSG Hoffenheim

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €35 million

Ivory Coast's options out wide are among the most exciting at this World Cup, yet also among the hardest to predict. Touré and Yan Diomande are two exciting and explosive young wingers but, with Hamed Diallo and Simon Adingra also in the squad, places in the starting XI are far from guaranteed. In an era of the inverted wingers, it is unusual that Touré is a left-footed winger who prefers the left, while Diomande is right footed and happier on the right.

Touré's immediate standout quality is his direct threat with the ball at his feet. With a lightening-quick first step, he can get past his markers in a split second and he's also a top-notch provider (nine Bundesliga assists) and smart off-the-ball runner -- he often attacks the back post with real conviction when play develops down the right.

Key stat: His 0.35 assists per 90 minutes highlight his excellent crossing ability.

Area to improve: While Touré presses well, there are margins to improve in his deeper defending.

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €40 million

Algeria's attacking schemes should benefit hugely from Maza's ability to dictate play from the center of the pitch. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is very comfortable on the ball, provides passing options even from deeper positions and is the most likely midfielder to create opportunities for his teammates out side, while having the physique and change of pace to break defensive lines when running with the ball himself.

Reportedly coveted by Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, Maza is very much the modern midfielder who is good at receiving the ball under pressure and carrying it through tight spaces. His creativity in the final third and desire to take on shots himself also adds an extra layer of edge to his game.

Key stat: His 0.44 big chances created per 90 minutes is a promising return for a young midfielder in a competitive league.

Area to improve: Target practice. His 2.62 shots per 90 only gave a return of three goals last season.

Club: Tottenham (on loan at Hamburg)

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €60 million

Expected to perform in the middle of Croatia's back three, Vuskovic is entering his first major tournament in a revamped defense. His 6-foot-4 size gives the team a dominating presence in the box and, though it's not yet a core part of his game, his distribution is slowly improving too. He tends to defend early, stepping out to confront opposing forwards before attacks can settle, but his reach, timing and anticipation also make him effective at intercepting passes in central zones.

At the other end of the pitch, he is an attacking threat from set-pieces; six league goals at Hamburg this season backs that up, while his backheel volley against Werder Bremen was nominated for Bundesliga Goal of the Season.

Key stat: In addition to his remarkable goal-scoring antics, Vuskovic is one of the best center backs in the air in Europe, with a 74.5% success rate in his aerial duels.

Area to improve: Passing. While not generally tasked with distributing the ball out from the back, he usually goes for the simple pass to his full back or center-back partner when in possession.

15. Lucas Bergvall, CM, Sweden

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €40 million

After a chaotic season at Tottenham, Bergvall has not experienced the smooth upward curve one might have hoped for, but he's still a mature player for his age and on the right track. The midfielder connects the play, receives the ball well under pressure, carries it through the first line of defense, and links midfield to attack. That versatility should help in a World Cup setting, where game management and adaptability are a priority.

He is comfortable playing across several midfield roles (deep-lying No. 6 or a box-to-box No. 8), scans the field early, and usually picks the sensible pass over the flashy one. Out of possession, he reacts quickly to plug gaps and while he's had to attend more to the defensive work at Spurs this season, he does have the profile to score more goals.

Key stat: Bergvall is strong when protecting the ball and loses it only 0.65 times per 90 minutes.

Area to improve: He could benefit from making more attacking runs into the box, which would bring more goals and assists.

14. Rayan, FW, Brazil

Club: Bournemouth

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €40 million

With Brazil bringing several wide forwards to the World Cup, Rayan will be used more as a high-impact option off the bench than a fixed starter. Perhaps a slight surprise call-up, given he has just one cap, the left-footed attacker can work from the right flank, attack the back post, or come on centrally when his team need more running power against tired defenders.

Rayan's game is still developing, but he is strong in contact, fast over long distances, and dangerous in transition with the ball at his feet. For a Brazil side that can become heavy with possession specialists, he does offer a more direct option.

Key stat: Rayan scored five goals since January to start his Premier League career, and has an impressive 2.01 aerial duels won per 90 minutes.

Area to improve: Variation, where he would make use of his right foot and link play more consistently. His 20 successful passes per 90 minutes could use a boost.

13. Endrick, ST, Brazil

Club: Real Madrid (on loan at Lyon)

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €35 million

A hugely productive loan spell at Lyon (five goals and seven assists in 16 games) since January has helped repair a reputation that had started to wobble after his €72 million move to Real Madrid in 2024. Endrick contributed heavily to Lyon's qualification for the Champions League as well a somewhat unexpected fourth-place finish in Ligue 1, serving as a reminder of the huge potential Carlo Ancelotti has evidently seen for club and country.

For Brazil at the World Cup, expect Endrick to alternate between playing through the center and on the right wing, where his inverted runs inside can open up an angle for a trademark powerful left-footed finish. Quick over short distances, he can evade challenges, wriggle away from defenders and create space for a shot with minimal backlift. He is capable of changing a match at any moment.

Key stat: 2.21 big chances created per 90 minutes puts him among the top Ligue 1 forwards.

Area to improve: Though winning challenges is not his top priority, a 35% success rate from his duels does leave room to improve.

12. Kobbie Mainoo, CM, England

Club: Manchester United

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €50 million

England's midfield depth looks far stronger with Mainoo available as a high-quality alternative to Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, and the Manchester United star is likely to start matches when Thomas Tuchel enters rotation mode a few games into the tournament.

After drifting out of the United XI under Ruben Amorim, Mainoo instantly regained influence under new boss Michael Carrick, bringing order and fluidity to their possession game. He excels with calm touches, smart body orientation, a good passing range, and fine ability to receive the ball under pressure before moving play on quickly. Though not a pure ball winner, his defensive reading is of a good standard as he tends to snuff out danger early.

Key stat: An average of 73.7 touches per 90 minutes speaks volumes of his willingness to get on the ball.

Area to improve: Though he often looks dominant in duels, his success rate of 49.5% can still be improved upon.

Club: Manchester City

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €50 million

This season marked a proper breakout for O'Reilly, who had nine goals, six assists and won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award. While most of his games came from left back, his style still carries the behavior of a midfielder. He receives the ball so well in tight spaces, carries it forward at speed, drifts intelligently into space and knows when to attack the box -- his two headed goals against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final showed his fine sense of timing.

Out of possession, he covers ground extremely quickly, uses his body well, and has the stamina to defend large spaces. His versatility should also suit Thomas Tuchel's preference of using inverted full-backs to create overloads in central areas.

Key stat: O'Reilly's top recorded speed of 35.9 km/h this season places him among the fastest players in the Premier League.

Area to improve: Crossing. Though his left foot is more than decent, his deliveries only find their target a relatively low 23.7% of the time.

10. Yan Diomande, FW, Ivory Coast

Club: RB Leipzig

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €75 million

A sensational debut season in the German Bundesliga saw Diomande land 12 goals and 10 assists, plus Rookie of the Year recognition, so there's little wonder why the €100 million transfer link to Liverpool persists.

A winger with real edge to his game, Diomande relies on short bursts of acceleration, sharp changes of direction and an insatiable appetite to take on defenders. Usually starting from the right flank, he can beat opponents with either foot, keep his balance through challenges, and then has the sense of orientation to pick the right pass when he's under pressure. His off-the-ball running is also an underrated trait and he is excellent at finding space and timing his runs to pounce on loose balls.

Key stat: 4.29 successful dribbles per 90 minutes is an impressive figure, and so are his 0.62 big chances created (per 90).

Area to improve: His relentless take-ons do come at a cost, as he is dispossessed twice per 90 minutes. So a slightly better balance could be achieved without restraining his attacking drive.

9. Lennart Karl, FW, Germany

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €60 million

Karl's superb debut senior season at Bayern has already seen him produce nine goals and eight assists for his club, while he stirred up plenty of excitement in the Champions League. He is at his best from the right, cutting inside onto his left foot, but can also cover the No. 10 space behind the striker. Upon entering the final third, he often uses his 5-foot-6 frame to his advantage, as his low center of gravity and explosive first step make him awkward to get to grips with in tight areas.

Behind Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala in the pecking order, Karl will give Germany a superb option from the bench with his direct and fearless approach. And he should prove an able replacement for the injured Serge Gnabry, even though he only has two senior caps.

Key stat: An xG of 0.53 per 90 minutes is indicative of his consistent attacking input.

Area to improve: Though he presses diligently and is not afraid of making tackles, the next step is to improve his 36.6% success rate from duels.

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €60 million

Few 20-year-olds arrive at a World Cup with this much senior football behind them. With 182 competitive matches already under his belt for PSG, Zaïre-Emery has become a reference point for reliability. While his natural position is in central midfield as a box-to-box No. 8 -- where he covers ground, wins duels, carries the ball forward and keeps the passing rhythm -- he's also shown himself to be a consistent performer at right back.

There are certainly bigger names in this France squad, but Didier Deschamps (perhaps not the easiest head coach to gain the trust of) undoubtedly rates his low-drama, adaptable and tactically disciplined skillset.

Key stat: 5.47 recoveries per 90 minutes reflects his defensive efficiency and ability to win back the ball.

Area to improve: There are margins to be gained in his both the accuracy of his crossing and passing in the final third.

7. Kenan Yildiz, AM, Türkiye

Club: Juventus

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €75 million

The Juventus prodigy is the other face of Türkiye's new generation, alongside Arda Güler, and he gives the team a second player who offers a huge threat in the final third threat. Usually starting from the left, or as a narrow No. 10 behind the striker, he often operates between defensive lines, receives the ball well with either foot and then carries it forward with intent.

While his shooting ability from distance is a major weapon, Yildiz also sees the option of a quick pass and is very good at accelerating the pace of the game around the box with quick combinations. Türkiye fans will be hoping that the young and energetic Yildiz/Güler partnership can drive them forward at this World Cup. One concern, however, is that a recent calf injury could keep Yildiz out of the opening games.

Key Stat: Yildiz creates chances at a rate of 2.41 per 90 minutes and will be a real focal point for Türkiye as a result.

Area to improve: His defensive output can still be somewhat half-hearted and patchy.

6. Désiré Doué, FW, France

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 20

Estimated transfer value: €90 million

Doué properly announced himself for PSG with a brace against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final last year, and he's built on that performance with another strong season. Though he prefers attacking from the left, he can perform in all roles up front, including as a "False No. 9," while he offers France another attacker who can turn a game in a flash.

Regardless of his role, Doué combines with his teammates quickly, slides past defenders via exceptional balance and body control rather than pure speed, and he has become a good finisher, too. Major tournament games often need one moment to break them open, and Doué has proven that his imagination, unpredictability and, most importantly, the knack of showing up in big occasions, could be key.

Key stat: His xG of 0.53 per 90 minutes this season speaks volumes of the attacking impact he carries.

Area to improve: Though his success rate at take-ons sits respectably at 44%, he can be prone to simple ball losses (1.73 per 90).

5. Nico Paz, AM, Argentina

Club: Como

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €65 million

At club level for Como (and possibly soon back at Real Madrid), Paz is a left-footed creator with rare nimbleness and body control in tight spaces. Usually working as a No. 10 behind the striker, he drifts out to the left to open up passing lanes and shooting angles. While his superb first touch often buys him time, his bursts of pace can unbalance defenders and his through balls are expedited with millimetric accuracy. However, his most outstanding weapon is his shooting and when he finds space he connects with the ball so cleanly with his left foot.

Off the ball, he also presses well, which helps his case under Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. But his role at this World Cup is still unclear, as he is relatively new to the group (eight caps, with his first goal against Mauritania in March) and the legendary Lionel Messi owns the No. 10 territory he most thrives in.

Key stat: A creative machine, he manages 1.50 shots on target per 90 minutes and will surely be a goal threat when given a chance.

Area to improve: His high shooting volume can occasionally see him ignore a good passing opportunity for a teammate to benefit.

4. Pau Cubarsí, CB, Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 19

Estimated transfer value: €80 million

The Barcelona defender fits naturally into the standard Spain blueprint as he is excellent on the ball, calm under pressure and increasingly comfortable defending high up the pitch. Though just 19, he's already clocked more than 100 appearances for his club and plays with the timing of a center back who trusts his ability to read the game.

Though Cubarsi's passing is his No. 1 ability -- not just safe circulation, but line-breaking balls that will help Spain get through the press -- the defensive side of his game is reaching a fine level too. He usually enters duels with anticipation and is rarely dragged into emotional decisions, so he will give Spain composure and confidence to keep playing their way.

Key stat: His 102.5 touches per 90 minutes is a clear indication of how trusted he is with the ball.

Area to improve: While he is not exceptionally fast, he could apply more physicality to his duels.

3. João Neves, CM, Portugal

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €110 million

Just as we know him from PSG, Neves gives Portugal some crucial elements that every winning side needs. He's quick and alert, precise with the ball under pressure and tireless without the ball. Furthermore, as a hybrid between a deep-lying No. 6 and box-to-box No. 8, he links the midfield with short, sharp passes rather than looking for high-risk first-time balls.

As opposed to most of the headline youth prodigies, his value is also found in the finer details: reading danger early, winning second balls, covering space and keeping the team compact when matches open up. He can look understated when you look at the more obvious stats, but Portugal need the type of midfielder who's reliable, responsible, disciplined and hard to play through. With his tempo-setting, balance and edge, Neves is an increasingly important factor for them.

Key stat: His 87.7 touches per 90 minutes, with a pass completion rate of 91.4%, says all you need to know about the quantity and quality of his passing.

Area to improve: Neves takes a fair number of shots, but less than 25% are on target.

2. Arda Güler, AM, Tûrkiye

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 21

Estimated transfer value: €90 million

Güler is expected to occupy the No. 10 role for Tûrkiye, despite having often dropped deeper in midfield this season at Real Madrid. Playing further up the pitch should see his left foot used to test goalkeepers, while his trademark dribbling will allow him to get closer to the goal.

Güler is technically brilliant -- blessed with a remarkable touch and close control -- and with his excellent scanning of play and quick brain, he can set up the next action before anyone has figured out his intentions. He can unlock a game in a flash, so for Türkiye it is a matter of getting him on the ball as much as possible.

Key stat: His 3.1 chances per 90 minutes is a great return over a season in which he's often played deeper.

Area to improve: Counter-pressing, and his ability to transition from attack to defense.

1. Lamine Yamal, FW, Spain

Club: Barcelona

Age: 18

Estimated transfer value: €200 million

At 18, Yamal is the outstanding player of his generation, arguably even the world's best, regardless of age. Usually more comfortable starting from the right wing, he's a lot more than a winger. With an intelligence that matches his sublime technique, once he gets past the first defender, his options are plentiful; he can advance towards goal with his pace, make a disguised pass, slot in a cross, or use his trademark diagonal infield run before he opens his left foot up for a one-two combination or a shot.

Yamal's close control at pace and the timing of when to accelerate or pause are exceptional. As he is for Barcelona, he's the creative hub that most attacking actions runs through for Spain, too. However, a hamstring problem threatens his group-stage involvement, and his teammates will be hoping he recovers quickly.

Key stat: Aside from all the world-class shooting numbers, his 10.7 touches in the attacking box per 90 minutes are incredible.

Area to improve: Defensive work. But then again, any head coach would just let him keep doing what he's doing; no trade-offs are justifiable.