Manchester City celebrate WSL success as Shaw says goodbye in perfect way

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Manchester City celebrate with their first title in a decade. Naomi Baker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

DAGENHAM, England -- As the bright blue ticker tape burst into the air and "We Are the Champions" echoed around West Ham United's Victoria Road stadium, Manchester City captain Alex Greenwood lifted the Women's Super League (WSL) trophy the club had waited a decade to reclaim high into the air.

It was about time that City were finally crowned champions after defeating West Ham 4-1 ... after all, they officially sealed the title 10 days ago.

Greenwood then sprinted toward the traveling supporters -- impressive in number given the 1 p.m. BST kickoff time over 200 miles from Manchester -- raising the silverware aloft as fans sang "Walking in a Greenwood Wonderland."

For the defender, who has devoted the last six years of her career to City, it was an emotional moment. But the entire afternoon was filled with them. Midfielder Grace Clinton, wearing a blanket as a skirt, celebrated with handstands before carrying teammate Laura Blindkilde Brown on her shoulders across the confetti-strewn pitch, while vice-captain Kerstin Casparij embraced family members before rejoining the festivities.

Even USWNT midfielder Sam Coffey, on crutches after undergoing minor knee surgery, was not letting her injury get in her way of celebrating her first trophy with the club after arriving in January.

City mathematically clinched the WSL title when Arsenal failed to beat Brighton & Hove Albion on May 6 in the first of their three games in hand, so in their first league match since, the champions were welcomed onto the pitch with a guard of honor, while bubble machines attempted to add occasion to the sparse surroundings at Victoria Road.

There are undoubtedly more glamorous venues in which City would have preferred to celebrate a league title than a chilly, grey-skied, half-empty National League ground in Dagenham. Yet judging by the scenes after full time, it hardly mattered. Players and staff celebrated with unfiltered joy.

Let the celebrations begin! 🩵🙌 pic.twitter.com/DZ3xrld3eC — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 16, 2026

Yet beneath the champagne spray and medals draped around necks, lingered the sobering reality that City may soon lose one of the defining figures of their title-winning side.

Khadija "Bunny" Shaw scored twice to secure the victory over West Ham and soaked in the adoration of the travelling fans, perhaps for the final time in a WSL match. The Jamaica international finished the season with 21 league goals, claiming a third consecutive Golden Boot and ending up eight clear of Arsenal's Alessia Russo, who shared the award with her last season.

Although her departure on a free transfer this summer has yet to be officially confirmed, sources have told ESPN that Shaw is expected to leave after failing to agree new terms. If so, City's FA Cup final against Brighton in two weeks could mark the end of her five-year spell in Manchester.

Bunny Shaw's in-game celebration was muted, as she donned sunglasses afterwards. Naomi Baker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Shaw had wanted to remain in Manchester and was close penning a new deal, but City's inability to match competitive offers -- including one of £1 million-a-year in wages from Chelsea -- has moved Shaw closer towards the exit door. She even told Sky Sports amid the celebrations on the West Ham pitch that: "Manchester is where I would want to be, but ultimately we will see."

Perhaps that inner conflict and uncertainty explained her muted celebrations. After scoring her first goal -- her 100th WSL goal involvement for the club -- Shaw simply stood in front of the supporters, smiling softly before placing her hands together in gratitude as teammates swarmed around her. Her reaction after the second was much the same.

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Yet it was City's fourth goal that carried the greatest emotion. Laura Coombs, who announced her retirement ahead of the FA Cup semifinal, curled a stunning effort over goalkeeper Kinga Szemik to mark the final WSL appearance of her 19-year career. The midfielder, who spent seven seasons at City, was overcome with emotion as teammates rushed to celebrate with her.

By the final day, the league's major questions had already been answered. City had already secured the title; Arsenal and Chelsea had already confirmed Champions League qualification -- with last season's league champions having to settle for a place in the playoffs -- following Manchester United's collapse in the closing weeks; while Leicester City's fate was sealed as they dropped into the relegation playoff against WSL 2 side Charlton.

In truth, the title race rarely felt competitive. If it could even be called a race, it was one dominated from start to finish by a single team. No other team truly came close. But City's season is not over yet. A domestic double remains within reach, with Wembley awaiting in the FA Cup final in two weeks' time.

The celebrations will continue Sunday, when supporters gather with players and staff at Albert Hall after what manager Andree Jeglertz promised would be a night of partying and celebration back in Manchester.

Few deserve to savor the moment more than the Swede, who has delivered the league title in his first season in English football. He has transformed City back into champions and a statement has been thrown down to their rivals for next season.