Alessia Russo stars against Liverpool as Arsenal seal Women's Champions League spot

Leah Williamson has revealed her emotions after signing a new contract with Women's Super League side Arsenal. (0:32)

Leah Williamson: I'm very happy to be staying at Arsenal (0:32)

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Arsenal won 3-1 at Liverpool to secure second place in the Women's Super League and direct qualification for next season's Champions League.

Alessia Russo struck twice in the first half, either side of a goal from Mariona Caldentey, with Liverpool scoring a late consolation through 18-year-old Zara Shaw.

England international Beth Mead started her last game for the Gunners before her summer departure while long-serving defender Katie McCabe, also making a final club appearance, was handed the captain's armband at Anfield.

Alessia Russo scored to help Arsenal to a 3-1 win against Liverpool Getty

The Gunners made a strong start and broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.

A floated cross from Russo went right through the Liverpool box and although Stina Blackstenius looked to have got a touch past Liverpool goalkeeper Jennifer Falk, the goal was credited to the England forward.

Arsenal extended their lead in the 32nd minute. McCabe played a corner short to Caldentey, who took a touch before drilling home an angled strike.

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Russo then made sure of her second five minutes later when she arrived at the back post to fire a low cross from Victoria Pelova back into the far top corner.

As the hour mark passed, Liverpool brought on former captain Gemma Bonner, who is set to leave this summer as the club's all-time appearance record-holder in the WSL-era.

Liverpool got a goal back in the 74th minute when substitute Shaw, who had not long come on, slotted in after a corner.