Celtic boss Martin O'Neill: Another title win 'never in my wildest dreams'

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Celtic manager Martin O'Neill said he had been taken aback by the club's turnaround after beating Hearts 3-1 to retain their Scottish Premiership title.

Hearts -- having been top all the way since late September -- arrived at a noisy Celtic Park knowing they only needed a draw to claim the top-flight title for the first time since 1960.

Celtic, though, came from behind through late goals by Daizen Maeda and substitute Callum Osmand to shatter Hearts' own dreams and deliver a fifth successive championship, which earlier in the campaign had looked well out of reach.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I could experience those lads up there [lifting the trophy]", O'Neill told Sky Sports.

Martin O'Neill sealed his fourth Scottish Premiership title as Celtic boss, having returned to the club in January. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

"The players, the coaching staff have given me a reason to live.

"This is the most special place on earth. When there is absolute unison in this stadium, it is a sight to behold."

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Club captain Callum McGregor hailed the mentality of his side to recover after falling behind around the new year.

"For the first time ever, I am speechless," McGregor said. "You can see what this means to everyone, to the group of players.

"Wow, what a season. [We were] down and out, everyone wrote us off.

"It is only because of what is inside this building that you can go and make special things happen and that is what we have done."

McGregor added: "We knew we would get a chance for sure, this is the way this group is, they just keep going and going.

"What a special, special group of people -- magical."

The result sealed Celtic's record-breaking 56th league title.