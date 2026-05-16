Pep Guardiola: Not even 1 beer for Man City players after FA Cup win

Antoine Semenyo's audacious back-heel puts Manchester City on top in the FA Cup final vs. Chelsea. (0:28)

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LONDON -- Pep Guardiola said his Manchester City players would not be allowed "even one beer" to celebrate their FA Cup success as his attention turned immediately to the crucial Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

City beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday to pick up their second trophy of the season. But Guardiola said afterward there would be no celebration and that the team would head straight back to Manchester.

City face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday as they try to overtake Arsenal at the top of the table in the final week of the season.

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Asked whether there would be a party in London on Saturday night, Guardiola said: "Home. Not even one beer.

"No, no, no -- not have time [to celebrate]. Chelsea had seven days to prepare for the final, we had three days and yesterday was a nightmare.

"We spent literally six hours from City to here. The trains are a little bit of a problem in this country. Six hours!"

Pep Guardiola has now won 20 titles as Manchester City manager. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

City are two points behind Arsenal with two games to go.

If Arsenal beat already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates on Monday, City would have to beat Bournemouth to keep the title race going until the final weekend.

City face Aston Villa at the Etihad on Sunday while Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

And rather than mark their win at Wembley on Saturday night, Guardiola said the players will get a chance to celebrate both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup with a parade the day after the final game against Aston Villa.

"Next Monday after Aston Villa, we're going to celebrate it with the women's team, the club said that to me [with] some parade in Manchester because we must celebrate with both teams," Guardiola said.

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Chelsea interim head coach Calum McFarlane, meanwhile, lamented the brilliant backheel by Antoine Semenyo that won City the game.

"It's a one-in-a-hundred goal, a real xG goal. There was nothing you could do to stop it," McFarlane said.

"We went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the world, there was very little between the two sides. When we had momentum and needed a moment of quality to get in front, we didn't do that.

"We know what this team is capable of. It's a really talented group with lots of quality.

"In recent weeks, their fight and heart have been questioned, but the last two performances can't be questioned. They've given everything for the club."