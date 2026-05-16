Sources: Xabi Alonso agrees to terms to become next Chelsea head coach

Mark Ogden joins the 'ESPN FC' crew with the news that Xabi Alonso could be in charge of Chelsea in time for their next home game on Tuesday. (2:04)

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Xabi Alonso is set to be confirmed as Chelsea head coach within the next 24 hours, sources have told ESPN, after agreeing to terms to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso, 44, has been out of work since being fired by Real Madrid in January after just half a season in charge at the Bernabéu, but sources have said that the former Liverpool midfielder has agreed a four-year contract with the west London club.

Chelsea, who lost the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, have been without a head coach since the dismissal of Liam Rosenior last month, 106 days after arriving as Enzo Maresca's replacement in January.

Sources have told ESPN that Xabi Alonso is set to become Chelsea's new head coach. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Despite having also identified Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva as potential replacements for Rosenior, whose role has been filled by interim coach Calum McFarlane in recent weeks, the Chelsea hierarchy has been in talks with Alonso in recent days after making the former Bayer Leverkusen coach their No. 1 target.

Sources have said that Alonso has sought assurances over the club's transfer strategy and coach's authority, but after negotiations with BlueCo, Chelsea's owners, he has agreed to accept the job.

Alonso's arrival is expected to be confirmed ahead of Tuesday's Premier League game against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, and, depending on the timing of his appointment, he could be in charge of the team.

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