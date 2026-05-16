Son Heung-min makes 4th World Cup as South Korea name squad

South Korea name their 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, headlined by a fourth competition appearance for captain Son Heung-min. (1:41)

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Veteran star Son Heung-min will lead South Korea's World Cup campaign as coach Hong Myung-bo named his 26-man squad on Saturday.

The tournament, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, will be the fourth World Cup for Son, who left Tottenham last summer after 10 years in the Premier League to join LAFC in Major League Soccer.

It is also South Korea's 11th successive appearance, a streak that stretches back to 1986.

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae also made the list for the 48-team tournament.

Coach Hong called up influential midfielder Hwang In-beom although the Feyenoord star is struggling with an ankle injury.

Son Heung-min will captain South Korea at the World Cup. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

"Our primary goal is to reach the round of 32," Hong said in Seoul.

"We do not know what will happen after that. We could go even further than we could have imagined. Our World Cup goal is not the round of 32; our primary goal is the round of 32."

Korea reached the round of 16 in 2022, defeating Portugal in the final group game, and then lost to five-time champions Brazil.

Hong was the captain of the team that made the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup and was also in charge at the 2014 tournament when the Taeguk Warriors collected just one point in Brazil.

Korea will play all three Group A games in Mexico, starting June 11 against Czechia before taking on Mexico a week later and then playing South Africa on June 24.

Results have been poor leading into the tournament with a 4-0 loss to Ivory Coast in March followed by a 1-0 defeat against Austria.

Korea head to Salt Lake City on Monday to begin preparations and face Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador in their final warmup games.

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South Korea squad:

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo, Kim Seung-gyu, Song Bum-keun.

Defenders: Kim Min-jae, Cho Yu-min, Lee Han-beom, Kim Tae-hyeon, Park Jin-seob, Lee Gi-hyuk, Lee Tae-seok, Seol Young-woo, Jens Castrop, Kim Moon-hwan.

Midfielders: Yang Hyun-jun, Paik Seung-ho, Hwang In-beom, Kim Jin-gyu, Bae Jun-ho, Eom Ji-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Dong-gyeong, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in.

Forwards: Oh Hyeon-gyu, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung