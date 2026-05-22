Man United appoint Michael Carrick as permanent head coach

The FC TV crew react to reports that Michael Carrick has been offered a two-year deal as permanent boss at Manchester United. (1:39)

Why appointing Carrick at Manchester United is 'a roll of a dice' (1:39)

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Michael Carrick has been confirmed as Manchester United permanent head coach on a two-year deal.

The club announced on Friday that the 44-year-old has signed a contract until 2028 with the option of another season.

Carrick has been rewarded for guiding United into the Champions League after taking over temporarily in January.

Michael Carrick has turned Manchester United's fortunes around this season. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

The former England midfielder has overseen 11 wins in 16 games since taking the reins in January following Ruben Amorim's dismissal.

Sources have told ESPN that talks between Carrick and the club have run smoothly and that the delay in the announcement has been caused by negotiations with Carrick's backroom staff.

United are finalising paperwork to keep key assistants Steve Holland and Jonathan Woodgate as part of Carrick's staff.

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