Ronaldo, Al Nassr lose AFC CL2 final as trophy wait goes on

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Cristiano Ronaldo's wait for a first major trophy since moving to Saudi Arabia goes on after his Al Nassr side was beaten 1-0 by Japan's Gamba Osaka in the final of the AFC Champions League Two on Saturday.

Osaka scored with its only shot on target of the game, through Deniz Hümmet's goal in the 29th minute. Despite dominating possession and shots at goal, Al Nassr failed to find an equalizer.

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The defeat in Riyadh means Ronaldo has now lost four finals since joining Al Nassr in December 2022. His solitary final success came in the Arab Club Champions Cup, an unofficial competition, in 2023.

The latest setback came five days after Al Nassr was seconds away from winning the Saudi Pro League for the first time since 2019, only to concede in stoppage time and leave the title race to be decided on the final matchday on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during Al Nassr's defeat to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League 2 final. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

It was a frustrating night for the home side. Al Nassr created multiple openings in the first half but Osaka took the lead in the 30th minute. Hammat turned and fired a low shot into the bottom corner from just inside the area. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal stood.

"I am happy to score and help the team and to do my best for this club," said Hammat, who went off injured at halftime. "I was nervous watching in the second half but the most important thing is that we won and I am proud of my teammates. Now it is time to celebrate and enjoy."

Osaka defended in numbers and with discipline, making it difficult for Al-Nassr's star-studded attack to create clear chances.

Ronaldo, who joined the club in December 2022, came close to equalizing just before halftime but his close-range header from a João Félix cross sailed wide. Felix, who signed from Chelsea in July, went even closer with 13 minutes remaining, striking the post with a low shot from outside the area.

Despite the double disappointment this week, Al Nassr can still clinch the Saudi Pro League. It leads Al Hilal by two points heading into the final game against Damac on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.