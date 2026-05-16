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          Wayne Rooney may require surgery after saving Jordan Pickford shot

          Wayne Rooney may need surgery after saving a shot from Everton's Jordan Pickford Getty
          • PA
          May 16, 2026, 07:38 PM

          Wayne Rooney may need surgery after hurting his wrist saving a Jordan Pickford shot during a recording for a BBC show.

          The former England and Manchester United captain was wearing a cast while he did punditry work for the FA Cup final.

          The 40-year-old explained what had happened and the next steps in his recovery during Saturday's coverage.

          "Well, as you see I was in goal at Everton," Rooney said as a recording of him diving to his left to push away a shot from England and Everton goalkeeper Pickford was screened.

          "Look at that for a save. I saved that and then hurt my hand, so I'm seeing a surgeon on Monday to see if I need surgery."

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          Fellow pundit Micah Richards injected with: "Are you ever going to grow up?"

          Rooney, who also added the injury was why he was not wearing his wedding ring, added: "It hurt but it'll be fine."